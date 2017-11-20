Short Bets On Oil Spike Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Market Intelligence
  Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  Venezuela Officially In Default
  Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  Rosneft Announces Completion Of World's Longest Well
  Ecuador Won't Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  Norway's $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  Africa's Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  World's Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  Green Groups Want Norway's Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong 'For Sure'
  BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil's Wildcard
  Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast

Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil prices retraced on Friday…

The IEA Is Grossly Overestimating Shale Growth

The IEA’s forecast that U.S.…

Can Oil Prices Hit $65 This Week?

Crude prices climbed quickly as…

Short Bets On Oil Spike Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

By Irina Slav - Nov 20, 2017, 9:30 AM CST Short Bets On Oil Spike Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Short bets on Brent crude jumped by the most since June last week, signaling the return of uncertainty that OPEC will agree to extend the oil production cut deal it sealed a year ago.

Data from CFTC cited by Bloomberg revealed that hedge funds increased their bearish bets on the international crude benchmark by 8.7 percent in the week to November 14. Interestingly, speculators were more bullish on WTI, with bets on a price increase for the U.S. benchmark rising by 10 percent.

At the beginning of this week, however, prices remained relatively unchanged from Friday as traders are wary of making any large bets on either benchmark ahead of the OPEC meeting next week. Reuters quoted traders as saying the market uncertainty was too high to motivate any large trades.

Meanwhile, the effect that heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East were having on oil prices seems to be subsiding in the absence of any further escalation in hostility. One analyst Bloomberg quoted said,"We haven’t seen more conflict. For prices to get a lot higher, you have to see a meaningful increase in disruptions—and we haven’t."

These tensions were one major factor behind the latest price rally, helped by upbeat forecasts about supply and demand. However, last week the International Energy Agency poured cold water on optimistic expectations by revising downwards its oil demand growth forecast for this year and next, sparking the usual worry these revisions cause. Related: Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Furthermore, there are reports that Russia may be unwilling to join another deal extension beyond March 2018 as Brent at US$60-65 suits the world’s top producer just fine. That’s on top of continuing growth of production in the U.S. shale patch and forecasts from the IEA that shale oil will rule supreme in the medium term.

In a note to clients last week, Morgan Stanley said that the OPEC meeting will be the single most important oil price driver through the end of the year, with the possibility of a delay in the extension decision potentially serving as the strongest headwind for prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Leave a comment
  • Silvia SIlverstein on November 20 2017 said:
    Three years ago OPEC didn't cut on Thanksgiving weekend and prices tanked. Could history repeat itself? I think OPEC learned a valuable lesson three years ago this time will continue to keep the ball rolling.

    If your investing against that perhaps you should look into Bitcoin swing trading.

Leave a comment




