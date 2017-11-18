Can Oil Majors Continue To Beat Estimates?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.71 +1.36 +2.46%
Brent Crude 62.72 +1.36 +2.22%
Natural Gas 3.191 +0.04 +1.21%
Mars US 58.96 +1.46 +2.54%
Opec Basket 59.98 +0.19 +0.32%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.27 -0.01 -0.02%
Louisiana Light 61.27 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Mexican Basket 52.51 -0.11 -0.21%
Natural Gas 3.191 +0.04 +1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.23 -0.65 -1.09%
Murban 62.03 -0.65 -1.04%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.59 +0.66 +1.12%
Basra Light 58.41 +1.23 +2.15%
Saharan Blend 62.16 +0.69 +1.12%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Girassol 62.46 +0.64 +1.04%
Opec Basket 59.98 +0.19 +0.32%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.90 +0.89 +2.22%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.27 -0.01 -0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.94 +0.26 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.59 -0.19 -0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 hours Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 1 day Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 1 day Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 1 day $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 1 day Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 1 day Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 1 day Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 2 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 2 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 2 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 2 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 2 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 2 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 2 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 3 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 3 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 3 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 3 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 3 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 3 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 3 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 3 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 4 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 4 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 4 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 4 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 4 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 5 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 5 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 5 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 5 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 5 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 5 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 5 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 8 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 8 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 8 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 8 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025

Breaking News:

Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years

Alt Text

Don’t Back U.S. Shale To Keep Oil Prices Down

The common assumption that U.S.…

Alt Text

GE Looks To Divest Energy Assets As Turmoil Continues

General Electric’s turmoil continues as…

Alt Text

Oil Refining Could Become Much Less Lucrative

If the world gets serious…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Luis Colasante

Luis Colasante

Luis Colasante is the Group Energy Manager and Head of Economic Research at Sogefi Group. He is in charge of developing the Group energy strategies and policies; as…

More Info

Share

Related News

Can Oil Majors Continue To Beat Estimates?

By Luis Colasante - Nov 18, 2017, 4:00 PM CST offshore

Over the last decade, driven by high growth and increasing demand, oil prices soared to $140 per barrel. Then came 2016, and per-barrel prices plummeted to $30. What happened?

The European economy slowdown, emerging economies’ diminishing oil demand, OPEC maintaining pumping volumes, the return of Iran to regain their market share, and rising U.S. shale production all contributed to an enormous oil supply glut around the globe.

This situation resulted in storing oil in floating vessels and dumping in landfills, thus leading to a contango scenario—where future prices are higher than the expected future spot price, and investors pay premiums for storage costs.

Here, we’ll examine the oil majors’ strategies in this downturn scenario to regain shareholders’ confidence and redefine market positions.

Investments in 2016 have reduced substantially for oil majors, as rising oil price volatility led to redefining their positions by strategic acquisition opportunities and cutting capital expenditure (CAPEX). The final investment decisions (FIDs) of some important projects are still delayed, and some big scale projects were scrapped for the time being.

Now, the majors are combatting this scenario by reducing dividends paid to shareholders, and by cutting down the shares buybacks (Fig 2). The oil and gas sector is becomingly highly valued for income rather than capital growth; hence, the payouts became a predominant factor for these companies.

Companies with positive operating cash flow via their operating activities, negative investing cash flow by investing at their own advantage, and positive financing cash flow by attracting investors are classical companies that are rapidly growing and in excellent financial condition. The oil majors have burned cash in the last two years, considerably reducing their operating cash flow (Fig 1). Related: China’s Mysterious Arctic Silk Road

Fig 1 – Operating cash flow, Capex & FCF of oil majors (2010-2016)

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Reuters, barcharts.com, Annual reports

Free cash flow (FCF) was considerably reduced, and for some it tuned negative. The leverage ratio (Fig 3) of the oil majors kept rising through these years as they debt financed their dividends and CAPEX.

Fig 2 Dividends & Share buybacks of oil majors (2010-2016)

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Reuters, barcharts.com, Annual reports

The breakeven of these companies in 2016 was in the high $50 to low $60 mark during this period, with the average oil price at $40. The real focus: cutting costs and sticking with generated cash flow.

Some strategic acquisitions were carried out by exploration and production (E&P) companies, which would benefit them in the long term. Shell’s acquisition of BG and Total’s acquisition of Maersk’s oil and gas business were the highlights in the low oil price era, as these companies took advantage of the low-cost environment, investing in profitable projects and acquiring new resources in attractive conditions.

Reserve life is the number of years a company can sustain its current production level with the booked reserves. The E&P companies’ sustainability is enhanced with the reserve life going up, either by organic growth (successful exploration) or by inorganic growth (merger and acquisition). The reserve life of some of these companies has decreased in the last two years, as cutting costs was the real focus, leading to scaling back the exploration and production activities. Production rates are expected to ramp up in the coming years. And with shrinking fossil fuel reserves, shortage concerns loom large in the market place.

(Click to enlarge)

Fig 3 Leverage ratio = Debt / equity

Source: Reuters

Oil majors’ earnings in recent quarters have beaten estimates—an encouraging sign after three years of low, volatile oil price levels. Many believed the worst of the downturn was over, as seen in the tightening of the markets. Things then switched to a backwardation scenario. This refers to when future prices are below the expected future spot price. Investors roll out their future contracts until the delivery date, as they’re paying less than the spot price. This scenario pushes for the storage decline for the rebalancing of the market. Related: Tesla’s Surprise Unveiling Reveals Fastest Production Car Ever

Most of these companies are better positioned to cash in on the confidence returning to the sector, with oil prices gradually recovering to the low $60s. The oil rally is supported by the strongest economic growth globally, as the consumption rate is rapidly increasing in emerging and developing countries. Tides are turning, with exciting news of a revival of share buybacks by BP.

The consensus reached between OPEC and non-OPEC members in Dec 2016 resulted in the historic oil production cut deal and helped the oil price recovery in 2017. The OPEC members agreed to cut down their production by 1.2 million barrels per day. The non-OPEC members are doing their part by reducing their levels by 600,000 barrels per day.

The recent geopolitical tensions and efforts of the Middle East—along with Russia—to sustain the production cuts and push the deal beyond March 2018 are the real driving factors for the recent oil market rally, and investors are skeptically bullish in the short term.

If the most significant uncertainty factors (like geopolitical tensions) can co-exist with the production cut deal extension among OPEC & non-OPEC members through the end of 2018, oil prices will be extremely volatile—setting a bullish tone for the markets.

By Luis Colasante for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Are Oil Prices About To Turn Lower?
Luis Colasante

Luis Colasante

Luis Colasante is the Group Energy Manager and Head of Economic Research at Sogefi Group. He is in charge of developing the Group energy strategies and policies; as…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

 The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Is Peak Permian Only 3 Years Away?

Is Peak Permian Only 3 Years Away?

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com