Selling Pressure in Oil Subsides

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.93 -1.18 -1.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.41 -1.24 -1.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.61 +0.51 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.440 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 23 mins 2.129 -0.026 -1.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 55 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.129 -0.026 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.17 +1.56 +2.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.56 +1.81 +2.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.51 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 758 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.43 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.82 +0.41 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 211 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.51 -1.46 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 76.26 -1.46 -1.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 74.51 -1.46 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 64.36 -1.46 -2.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.36 -1.46 -2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 63.11 -1.46 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.86 -1.46 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 70.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.79 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 81.58 +1.88 +2.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.65 +1.68 +2.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 +1.63 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +2.00 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.53 +2.01 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 5 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 16 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Oil Inventories Rise Toward the End of 2023

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?

The current Israel-Hamas war hasn’t…

The Middle East Enjoys Its Last Month of High Prices Before Cuts Kick In

The Middle East Enjoys Its Last Month of High Prices Before Cuts Kick In

Over the past month, oil…

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As The War Premium Returns

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As The War Premium Returns

Oil prices are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Selling Pressure in Oil Subsides

By Editorial Dept - Dec 28, 2023, 4:30 AM CST

Weekly Overview

This week in the crude oil market, Thursday's session concluded with the U.S. benchmark February West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures settling lower. Despite this downturn, the market managed to retain most of its gains for the week. The early part of the week was characterized by bullish trends, driven by several factors including Middle East tensions affecting supply routes and a weakening U.S. Dollar, which made dollar-denominated crude oil more attractive to foreign buyers.

Middle East Tensions Elevate Market Uncertainty

Escalating tensions in the Middle East notably influenced the crude oil market this week. The strategic Red Sea shipping lanes encountered increased risks following attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants. These incidents spurred a rise in oil prices, as traders braced for anticipated disruptions in maritime trade. Responding to these challenges, the U.S. government announced the formation of a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce, underscoring efforts to protect this vital trade corridor. While these attacks have certainly raised the risk premium in the market, some analysts contend that, as of now, the actual impact on oil supply remains limited.

EIA's Insightful Data: Bearish Implications

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude, gasoline, and distillate stocks last week, surpassing analysts' expectations. This significant…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com