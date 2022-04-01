U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 99.37 -0.91 -0.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.3 -0.40 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.725 +0.083 +1.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.458 +0.097 +2.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.150 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 97.58 -7.64 -7.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.150 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.6 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 109.0 -0.85 -0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.6 -3.72 -3.40%
Graph down Basra Light 123 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 110.6 -5.07 -4.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 109.1 -4.69 -4.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.11 -7.60 -8.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.3 +2.93 +2.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 101.8 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.3 -7.54 -6.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 20 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 mins What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 4 mins "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

The UK Set To Join U.S. In Oil Reserve Release

Government Solutions Will Make The Gasoline Problem Worse: Peter Schiff

Government Solutions Will Make The Gasoline Problem Worse: Peter Schiff

Gold-guru Peter Schiff has spoken…

5 Recession-Resistant Stocks For A Turbulent Market

5 Recession-Resistant Stocks For A Turbulent Market

There are growing predictions of…

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

The war in Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • OilX: Weekly U.S. oil demand data by the Energy Information Administration has been significantly overestimated.
  • The weekly demand estimates in March already showed that recent demand strength has been easing off.
  • In the latest weekly assessment, the EIA estimated that gasoline demand alone fell from 8.63 million bpd to 8.5 million bpd last week.
Join Our Community

Weekly U.S. oil demand data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has been significantly overestimated compared to the final monthly oil demand, oil data analytics firm OilX said on Friday.

"US weekly data significantly overestimated total monthly oil demand, not just in other oils, but also for road fuels," OilX said in a post on Twitter.

The weekly demand estimates in March already showed that recent demand strength has been easing off, according to the analytics company.

"This may turn out even weaker if recent errors vs monthlies continue in a similar fashion," OilX noted.  

EIA's petroleum supply monthly, published on Thursday, showed that total product supplied—the proxy for total oil demand—averaged 19.731 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.  

EIA's weekly data pegged American oil demand at a much higher level—21.7 million bpd.

"While weekly data pegged demand at 21.7m b/d, the monthly data cuts it back almost two million barrels a day to 19.73m b/d," Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg, said on Thursday, also noting the "huge downward revision to U.S. oil demand for January 2022."

The downward revision could be a sign that demand was not as strong as many analysts believed earlier this year.

In the latest weekly assessment, the EIA estimated that gasoline demand alone fell from 8.63 million bpd to 8.5 million bpd last week.

"The drop in gas demand, alongside growth in total stocks, contributes to price decreases. If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower," AAA said on Thursday, noting that gasoline prices have fallen this week slightly.

"The downdrafts will continue as oil drops after the SPR announcement," GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said on Thursday after the U.S. announced the largest-ever SPR release. "Nearly all states will see falling #gasprices over the next week and potentially beyond," De Haan added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Desperation And Austerity Hit Global Energy Markets

Next Post

How To Play The Prolonged Bull Run In Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High
Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com