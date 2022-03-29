Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 17 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 10 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

UK Looks To Triple Solar And More Than Quadruple Offshore Wind Power

Oil prices could spike to…

Oil prices could jump to…

Oil prices fell on Monday…

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Arabia May Raise Its Oil Prices For Asia To Record Premiums

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Saudi OSPs for crude going to Asia could see record premiums in May.
  • The soaring oil prices and the “buyers’ strike” over purchasing Russian crude could be an opportunity for the Kingdom.
  • Bloomberg survey suggests that Arab Light could reach a premium of over $10 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai benchmark.
Asian refiners and traders expect top crude exporter Saudi Arabia to once again hike significantly the prices of its crude going to Asia in May to a record premium over the Middle Eastern benchmarks, a Bloomberg survey showed on Tuesday.

The soaring oil prices and the “buyers’ strike” over purchasing Russian crude could be an opportunity for Russia’s key ally in the OPEC+ pact, OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia, to hike its official selling prices (OSPs) to another all-time high over the Oman/Dubai benchmark, off which Middle Eastern crude is priced in Asia.

Per the Bloomberg survey of five traders and refiners, Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco could increase its OSP for May for Asia for Arab Light—the Kingdom’s flagship grade—by a massive $5 per barrel to a premium of nearly $10 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai benchmark.

Earlier in March, Saudi Aramco lifted its April price to Asia for its flagship grade to $4.95 a barrel premium over Oman/Dubai, which was the largest ever premium of Arab Light to the Middle East benchmark.

If in early April Saudi Aramco raises the price of Arab Light for May by as much as traders and refiners in the Bloomberg poll expect, Arab Light will be sold in Asia in May at a premium of $9.95 per barrel over the Oman-Dubai benchmark. This would be a new record differential for the Saudi crude prices to Asia.

Saudi Arabia generally sets the pricing trends of the other major Middle Eastern oil producers, and it usually sets the OSPs of its crude for the following month around the fifth of each month, typically after the monthly OPEC+ meeting.

The meeting of the OPEC+ group is scheduled for March 31, and producers have signaled they would keep the production plan as-is, that is, raising the OPEC+ collective production quota by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for May.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

WTI Oil Falls Below $100 Amid Signals Of ‘Constructive’ Peace Talks

Next Post

International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



