What To Expect From This Week’s OPEC+ Meeting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.2 -0.75 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 111.4 -1.04 -0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 54 mins 5.455 -0.053 -0.96%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 3.753 -0.030 -0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 3.206 -0.013 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 103.1 -7.44 -6.73%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 3.206 -0.013 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 110.6 -1.18 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 112.3 -1.10 -0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 108.9 -6.54 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 119 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 116.4 -6.49 -5.28%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 113.4 -6.79 -5.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 99.80 +1.56 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 116.1 +1.56 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 114.3 +1.56 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 112.2 +1.56 +1.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 111.5 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 115.0 +1.56 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 109.7 +1.56 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 96.25 -7.75 -7.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 99.91 -7.94 -7.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 104.3 +1.75 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 123.9 +2.56 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 24 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

What To Expect From This Week’s OPEC+ Meeting

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

Cushing inventories have fallen to…

Canada Looks To Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap

Canada Looks To Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap

Fears of a significant oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

What To Expect From This Week’s OPEC+ Meeting

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 28, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

The OPEC+ group is set to meet on Thursday this week to determine the output levels for production beginning in May—and as volatile oil prices stick well above $100 per barrel, the group’s decision could be their most influential one yet.

Nevertheless, the market is mostly assuming that OPEC+ will stick with its pre-planned production quota hike of 400,000 bpd. On the off-chance that OPEC+ agrees to roll back their production curtailments by more than the planned 400,000 bpd for May, the group is unlikely to meet such a new quota. In fact, it is unlikely to be able to ramp up output even to the 400,000 bpd that most think it will agree to, simply because it has yet to match the current level of quotas, let alone a higher one.

OPEC+ has shown that they are uninterested in riding to the rescue of the market that is now battling high crude oil prices, which has spilled over into high gasoline prices—a worrisome reality for the Biden Administration. Despite pleas from the G7, IEA, and specifically the UK and the United States, Saudi Arabia and the UAE—both of whom are aligned in the OPEC+ agreement with Russia—have given the oil beggers the cold shoulder.

OPEC’s apparent reluctance to pump more isn’t just about Russia. The UAE has spoken out against those who have vilified the oil industry over the last few years in pursuit of the energy transition and chastised those who would now call on that industry to pump more. A few OPEC+ members have a history of following through on their bluster, even if it translates into poor decision-making. Anyone over the age of 2 likely remembers the oil price war from April 2020 when Saudi Arabia and Russia began to flood the market with oil after the OPEC+ deal to cut production fell through as the coronavirus sapped oil demand, crashing prices in spectacular fashion.

The UAE’s Ambassador to Washington muddied the outlook for the meeting earlier this month when he said that the UAE favored production increases and would be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output levels. But shortly after, the UAE stood up for Russia’s crucial role in OPEC+ in what many saw as an omen of what’s to come: OPEC+ will continue to rely on Russia’s blessing for any group decisions.

Related: Russia’s Oil Exports Slumped 26% Last Week

The latest sign from the outspoken UAE came today, when UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said, “We won’t add resources if the market is balanced, and the resources are in the market.”

This echoes previous OPEC comments that have maintained that today’s higher oil prices are not an issue of supply and demand fundamentals but an issue of geopolitics.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are also unlikely to boost production—the only ones who have the ability to do so with regards to capacity—without the support of the group because doing so would violate the OPEC+ agreement it has worked so hard to maintain. It is largely assumed that Russia would object loudly to such ay any increase in old production beyond what the group has already planned.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Will Not Pay In Rupees For Russian Oil, For Now

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April


Most Commented

Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com