Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.2 +7.51 +6.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.3 +7.80 +7.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.914 +0.192 +4.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.768 +0.265 +7.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.237 +7.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.237 +7.23%

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

EIA Inventory Report Fails To Arrest Oil Price Rally

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 04, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Saudi Aramco raised prices for its Arab Light crude for delivery to Asia to $4.95 per barrel over the price of Oman/Dubai crude.
  • It is the largest differential for Arab Light ever and a daring move for the world’s largest crude oil exporter.
  • Aramco also raised the OSP of Arab Light to Europe and the United States.
Saudi Aramco has lifted its price to Asia for its flagship crude oil grade, Arab Light, to $4.95 a barrel premium over Oman/Dubai crude, off which Middle Eastern producers price their oil going to Asia, the oil company said on Friday.

It is the largest differential for Arab Light ever and a daring move for the world’s largest crude oil exporter.

The increase in price for Arab Light to Asia next month is a staggering $2.15 per barrel.

Aramco also raised the OSP of Arab Light to Europe and the United States, at premiums to $1.60 per barrel to ICE Brent, and $3.45 over the Argus Sour Crude Index, respectively.

The price increase comes as no surprise. Brent crude prices have increased $17 a barrel in the last week alone, and the Asian oil market has grown exceptionally tight as buyers there look for more and more oil from the Middle East as some have grown wary of purchasing Russian crude oil.

Saudi Arabia typically sets the pricing trends for the other Middle Eastern oil producers and is seen as a bellwether for which way the market is heading, and is interpreted as a signal that Saudi Arabia believes oil demand will remain strong, and will continue to tighten.

Saudi Arabia has increased more than just Arab Light. The price for all Saudi crude grades to Asia will increase for April, as well as all Saudi crude grades to the United States and Europe.

The price increases come as OPEC+ met earlier this week and determined that no additional output increase was necessary to stabilize the market, agreeing to an output increase of 400,000 bpd as previously planned.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

