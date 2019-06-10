Russian Energy Minister: Oil Could Still Drop To $30

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.26 -0.73 -1.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.29 -1.00 -1.58%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.357 +0.020 +0.86%
Mars US 3 days 58.99 +1.40 +2.43%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 16 hours 56.65 -1.20 -2.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.29 +1.93 +3.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.85 +1.76 +3.14%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.357 +0.020 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.20 +1.96 +3.31%
Murban 4 days 62.50 +1.63 +2.68%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.32 +2.32 +4.30%
Basra Light 4 days 63.64 +1.64 +2.65%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.38 +2.20 +3.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.29 +1.93 +3.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.29 +1.93 +3.09%
Girassol 4 days 63.76 +2.11 +3.42%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.98 -0.70 -1.91%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.89 +1.30 +3.37%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 50.74 +1.40 +2.84%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 54.44 +1.40 +2.64%
Sweet Crude 3 days 45.74 +1.30 +2.93%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.59 +1.30 +3.07%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.59 +1.30 +3.07%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 48.24 +1.60 +3.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.29 +1.45 +2.85%
Central Alberta 3 days 45.99 +1.40 +3.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Giddings 16 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.67 +1.35 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 47.21 -0.73 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 51.16 -0.73 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 51.16 -0.73 -1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.25 +1.50 +3.51%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.14 +1.40 +2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 13 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 2 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 49 mins BLOOMBERG: Bulls Beware: The 2020 Oil Market Is Quickly Turning Ugly
  • 2 hours Europe EV charging network
  • 5 hours Bloomberg : "Sunset for Oil Is No Longer Just Talk . . . Shell, at least, is putting its money where its mouth is. The supermajor is running down reserves and paying out cash."
  • 3 hours Oil Revenues Hard to Come By? Try taxes!
  • 9 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 8 hours The 97% Fallicy in Climate Change Science
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 20 hours Beyond Stupid
  • 5 hours My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 1 day Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 16 hours Climate Change Predictions Influenced By Social learning

Breaking News:

U.S. Refiners Wanted Oil Imports Exempted From Mexico Tariffs

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
Alt Text

Smart Money Turns Increasingly Bearish On Oil

Over the past month, hedge…

Alt Text

Expect More Bearish News For Oil

A very bearish inventory report…

Alt Text

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil prices continued to slide…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russian Energy Minister: Oil Could Still Drop To $30

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Novak

There is a risk that oil prices could drop to as low as $30 a barrel because OPEC and its Russia-led allies could produce more oil by the end of the year than market demand, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday in comments suggesting that Russia could be on board with extending the cuts.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the price of oil could drop to $30 a barrel if OPEC and its partners fail to agree on extending the production cuts that currently expire at the end of June.

Asked to comment on Siluanov’s words, Novak told reporters in Russia today that such a scenario of a sharp drop in prices is not to be ruled out. Much will depend on the situation on the oil market in the second half of this year in the third quarter on trade wars, as well as on sanctions, Novak said.

“Indeed, there are big risks of over-production. But on the whole ... we need to analyze deeper and look at how the events will develop in June in order to take a balanced decision at the joint OPEC+ meeting in July,” Reuters quoted Novak as saying. Novak was speaking at a joint briefing with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who was in Russia for meetings with Novak and Vladimir Putin, weeks before OPEC and its Russia-led partners are set to decide how to proceed with their oil market management policies in place since 2017.

OPEC is close to reaching an agreement to extend the production cut deal beyond June, al-Falih said on Friday from Russia, adding that the sticking point is now to calibrate the cuts with the non-OPEC group of producers led by Moscow. Related: Russia Is Silently Preparing For An OPEC+ Deal Extension

Russia doesn’t need oil prices to be too high and sees the $60-65 a barrel price—the price at which Brent Crude currently trades—as “quite satisfactory,” Putin said last week.

But Saudi Arabia needs oil at $85 to balance its budget, so the leaders of the two OPEC+ groups are (again) at odds over what they see as a ‘fair price’ for oil.

Referring to the OPEC+ deal after the talks he held with Russia’s top officials, Saudi Arabia’s al-Falih told Russian news agency TASS in an interview published on Monday that “I am fairly confident that from the OPEC side almost everyone agrees that we need to extend the Declaration of Cooperation,” adding that “So, I think the remaining country to jump onboard now is Russia.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Expect More Bearish News For Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem
OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com