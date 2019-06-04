Russia Is Silently Preparing For An OPEC+ Deal Extension

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.08 -0.40 -0.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.61 -0.36 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.417 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 2 hours 57.83 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 20 hours 59.00 -2.15 -3.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.52 +0.22 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.417 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.04 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 -0.38 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.40 +0.38 +0.69%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.94 +0.19 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.70 +0.38 +0.61%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.52 +0.22 +0.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.52 +0.22 +0.35%
Girassol 20 hours 63.08 +0.27 +0.43%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 37.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 3 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 3 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 3 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.43 +0.23 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.38 +0.23 +0.45%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.38 +0.23 +0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 36 mins We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 2 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 6 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 1 hour Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 6 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 4 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 hours Canadian oil eh? Is the Canadian Oil Patch Nightmare Over?
  • 10 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 5 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 18 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader
  • 18 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed

Breaking News:

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Alt Text

Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

Oil has seen its worst…

Alt Text

Floods Threaten America’s Largest Oil Hub

Major flooding in the Midwest…

Alt Text

China’s Oil Industry Braces For Worst-Case Trade War Scenario

The world’s no.1 crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia Is Silently Preparing For An OPEC+ Deal Extension

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 04, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Sechin Putin

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft is in talks with the government for possible compensation for losses in case OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners decide to extend the production cut deal through the end of the year, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

Rosneft doesn’t plan to postpone new project launches, but will comply with decisions about the OPEC+ production deal, and at the same time it will discuss possible compensation for losses, if there are losses from its projects, Russian news agency TASS quoted Sechin as saying at Rosneft’s annual shareholders’ meeting.  

Sechin—who has criticized Russia’s involvement in the deal in the past—questioned the Russian rationale of sticking to the cuts, saying that the U.S. would take market share out of Russia if the OPEC+ deal is extended.

At a meeting on March 1, Russian oil firms unanimously agreed that they would fulfill their commitments and would cut production as agreed until the current deal expires at the end of June, Vagit Alekperov, president and CEO of Russian oil producer Lukoil, said earlier this year.  

There was some “special opinion” among the Russian oil companies previously, Alekperov said in March, reminding reporters of a letter of Rosneft’s Sechin to Vladimir Putin in which the Rosneft boss criticized the OPEC+ deal.

At today’s annual meeting of Rosneft, Sechin said that he expects Saudi Arabia to seek an extension because the Kingdom’s budget is based on an oil price of $85 a barrel.

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC allies are expected to discuss the fate of the production cut deal on June 25-26, but reports have started to emerge that Russia has suggested delaying the meeting to July 3-4—a notion that Saudi Arabia is reportedly backing, while Iran and many other countries disagree with moving the meeting.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sought to arrest the oil price slide in recent days, reiterating on Monday that the Kingdom and OPEC would do “whatever it takes” to rebalance the oil market by “drawing down inventories from their currently elevated levels,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Drop As Demand Concerns Weigh On Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November
Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

 Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com