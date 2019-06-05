OilPrice Premium
Breaking News:

Gas Flaring In The Permian Hits Record In Q1

Sentiment Vs. Fundamentals: How Weak Are Oil Markets?

Irina Slav

Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

By Irina Slav - Jun 05, 2019, 9:42 AM CDT
Pipeline

Crude oil price trended lower after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly build in crude oil inventories, at a sizeable 6.8 million barrels. This compares with a draw of 4 million barrels for the previous week.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated inventories had gone up by 3.545 million barrels last week, with gasoline inventories also swelling. The report contributed to an already present downward drag on prices.

At 483.3 million barrels, the EIA said, crude oil inventories were some 5 percent above the seasonal average.

In gasoline, the authority reported a build of 3.2 million barrels for the week to May 31. This compares with a decline of 600,000 barrels a week earlier. Gasoline production averaged 10 million bpd last week, compared with 10.1 million bpd a week before.

In distillate fuels, the EIA also reported an inventory build, of 4.6 million barrels for last week, which compares with a minor draw of 200,000 barrels a week earlier. Refineries churned out 5.4 million bpd of distillates last week, up from 5.1 million bpd a week earlier.

The EIA figures for crude oil will hardly provide any relief for prices as trade war-related concern about the global economy deepens. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients the tariff push by Washington has so far cost the U.S. financial market some US$5 trillion in lost stock appreciation opportunities. According to the bank, the average annual stock growth rate since 2009 has been 12.5 percent but in the past 12 months, this has slumped to less than 1 percent mainly on the back of the U.S.-China trade war.

In addition to this concern, Rosneft’s Igor Sechin yesterday spoke out openly against an extension to the production cuts into the second half of the year and said Rosneft would seek compensation from the Kremlin if it decides to stay in the deal.

At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate was trading at US$52.62 a barrel with Brent crude at US$61.35 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

