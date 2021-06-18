Rising Demand Closes The Gap Between WTI And Brent Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.69 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.50 +0.42 +0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.218 -0.035 -1.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.093 +0.026 +1.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 +0.033 +1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.34 -1.26 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 +0.033 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.16 -0.71 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.19 -0.51 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.27 -1.94 -2.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.83 -1.42 -1.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.30 -1.80 -2.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.61 -1.93 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.73 -0.98 -1.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.79 -1.86 -3.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 70.04 -1.11 -1.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.44 -1.11 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.49 -1.11 -1.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.39 -1.11 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.29 -1.11 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.94 -1.11 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.62 +0.78 +1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.00 -1.10 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.48 -1.11 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 3 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Canada Oil Pipeline Companies Throw Money At Energy Transition

Solving Nigeria’s Gasoline Crisis

Solving Nigeria’s Gasoline Crisis

Despite its relatively large oil…

''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

Russia's Prime Minister Novak slammed…

Oil Prices Poised For A Breakout As WTI Nears $70

Oil Prices Poised For A Breakout As WTI Nears $70

Oil continued to rally on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Demand Closes The Gap Between WTI And Brent Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Rising oil demand in the United States and flat domestic production in recent months have boosted the price of the U.S. oil benchmark WTI Crude, which has significantly narrowed the discount to Brent Crude in recent weeks.

According to GasBuddy data, weekly U.S. gasoline demand for the week to June 13 rose for the fourth consecutive week to a new pandemic high, and was up by 0.8 percent from the prior week.

U.S. gasoline and distillates production is also rising, with gasoline production averaging 9.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week to June 11, compared with 9.4 million bpd a week earlier, the EIA said in this week’s inventory report. Production of middle distillates averaged 5.1 million bpd last week, compared with 4.9 million bpd a week earlier.

Refinery utilization rates jumped to 92.6 percent in the week to June 11, the highest since the start of the pandemic. This was higher than the four-week average of 89.9 percent. Refiners in the Midwest used capacity at 97.3 percent last week.

The recent strength in oil prices has been led by the U.S. benchmark, with the WTI discount to Brent quickly closing in on US$2 a barrel, compared to more than US$4 per barrel back in April, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said this week.

“Refinery runs in the US have picked up considerably, back to levels last seen in January 2020, while crude oil output continues to hover around the 11MMbbls/d mark,” they added.

WTI prices could even catch up with the price of Brent, although this is not the base-case scenario for RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran, who told Bloomberg: “It’s a function of U.S. demand accelerating out of the gate.”

The narrowing of the spread, however, will likely result in lower U.S. crude oil exports going forward.

“The narrowing in the WTI/Brent spread suggests that we should see US crude oil exports trending lower,” ING said.

Early on Friday, WTI Crude was trading at $70.67 and Brent Crude at $72.57, down by around 0.5 percent, with the prompt spread at less than $2 a barrel.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Olprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As The Fed Changes Its Tune
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis

$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis
The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound

The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com