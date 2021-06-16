Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Banks Want Climate Goals For Lending Money To Commodity Traders

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

The surge in climate activism…

The surge in climate activism…

U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand

U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand

Oil prices rose early on…

Oil prices rose early on…

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Namibia is not known as…

Namibia is not known as…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Jun 16, 2021, 9:37 AM CDT
Crude oil prices rose further today after the Energy Information Administration reported a 7.4-million-barrel draw/build in inventories for the week to June 11. In fuels, the authority reported mixed inventory changes.

Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a crude oil inventory draw of 8.537 million barrels for the period, which sent prices even higher.

For the previous week, the EIA had reported an oil inventory draw of 5.2 million barrels, with gasoline inventories, however, adding 7 million barrels and middle distillate inventories rising by 4.4 million barrels, which pressured prices.

For last week, the EIA has estimated a gasoline stock build of 2 million barrels. Production averaged 9.9 million bpd, compared with 9.4 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory draw of 1 million barrels. Production of middle distillates averaged 5.1 million bpd last week, compared with 4.9 million bpd a week earlier.

Analysts had expected the EIA to report a crude oil stock draw of 3 million barrels for last week as demand for oil and fuels rebounds and driving season begins for millions of Americans who have been fully vaccinated.

However, the latest fuel inventory data and refinery run figures suggest refiners may be jumping the gun when it comes to demand recovery. The substantial inventory builds in both gasoline and middle distillates for the week before last weighed on oil prices. They also followed more weekly inventory builds despite the pickup in demand.

Despite the implications of the latest fuel data, benchmark prices are still on the climb after three straight weeks of gains as the supply-demand balance clearly shifts towards tighter supply coupled with stronger demand.

New York oil futures earlier this week hit the highest in 32 months, not least because of changed expectations about when Iranian crude would return legally to international markets but also tanks to the rising numbers of travelers in Europe and the United States.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $74.44 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $72.36 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

