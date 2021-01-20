OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.53 +0.55 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.42 +0.52 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.476 -0.070 -2.75%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 53.88 +0.77 +1.45%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
Graph up Urals 28 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.05 -1.10 -2.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.476 -0.070 -2.75%
Graph up Marine 1 day 55.13 +0.94 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.29 +0.96 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.11 +0.72 +1.40%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 57.49 +0.72 +1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 55.42 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.29 +0.84 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.56 +0.51 +1.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 41.98 +0.56 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 51.98 +0.56 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 53.38 +0.56 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 47.98 +0.56 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 48.48 +0.56 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 50.08 +0.56 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.45 +0.65 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 46.93 +0.62 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.50 -1.25 -2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 58.25 -1.21 -2.03%
Oil Rises On Inauguration Day As Markets Eye Big Stimulus Act

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 20, 2021, 9:00 AM CST

Oil prices rose for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, as the market expects the incoming U.S. Administration to “act big” in the next COVID relief package.  

As of 9:17 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden, WTI Crude was up 1.53 percent at $53.77, and Brent Crude prices were trading above $56 a barrel—up by 1.16 percent at $56.52, very close to the 11-month high prices hit last week.

The U.S. dollar dropped after Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the U.S. should “act big” in the upcoming stimulus package. The weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies, while the overall bullish market sentiment also sent investors and speculators to riskier assets, such as shares and commodities.

On Wednesday, the market was looking beyond the near-term oil demand scares, stoked by the continued lockdowns in many parts of Europe and now returning in parts of China, too. On Tuesday, Germany extended its lockdown until the middle of February.

But market participants were looking beyond the first quarter, hopeful that a large stimulus package in the U.S. would result in a rebound in the world’s biggest economy, and relief packages in other economies will also help growth, and by extension, oil demand, later this year.  

Although it cut oil demand forecasts for Q1 and 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report on Tuesday that “Much more oil is likely to be required, given our forecast for a substantial improvement in demand in the second half of the year.”

“The market shrugged off another downgrade to global demand growth from the International Energy Agency who said that renewed lockdowns to contain the pandemic would weigh on consumption during the current quarter,” Saxo Bank said early on Wednesday.  

“The market remains bid on a combination of Saudi production cuts and the prospect for more fiscal stimulus, increased mobility and continued monetary easing eventually supporting demand. The biggest short-term risk is whether these have been fully priced into the current price level,” the bank’s analysts said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Oil Rises On Expectations Of ‘Big’ U.S. Stimulus Package
