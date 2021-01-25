Barclays: WTI To Average $52 In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.58 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.70 +0.29 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.546 +0.100 +4.09%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.02 -0.86 -1.60%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
Graph up Urals 34 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.11 -0.62 -1.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.546 +0.100 +4.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 55.13 -0.44 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 4 days 55.57 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 51.58 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 57.04 -0.62 -1.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 54.87 -0.57 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Girassol 4 days 55.83 -0.46 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 38.52 -0.71 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 51.27 -0.86 -1.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 52.67 -0.86 -1.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 47.27 -0.86 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 47.77 -0.86 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 49.37 -0.86 -1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.04 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 46.22 -0.86 -1.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.36 -0.86 -1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 11 mins China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 14 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 9 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 14 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 5 hours Will Empire be brazen about stealing OIL from Venezuela?
  • 1 hour Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 22 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day Thanks to food countersanctiona after 2014 Russia become net exporter of food
  • 21 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Looks To Stop Using Crude For Domestic Power Generation

Oil Rises On Expectations Of ‘Big’ U.S. Stimulus Package

Oil Rises On Expectations Of ‘Big’ U.S. Stimulus Package

Oil prices shook off the…

Oil Rises On Inauguration Day As Markets Eye Big Stimulus Act

Oil Rises On Inauguration Day As Markets Eye Big Stimulus Act

Oil prices rose for a…

Oil Prices Drop On Stronger Dollar, COVID Resurgence

Oil Prices Drop On Stronger Dollar, COVID Resurgence

Oil prices dropped early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Barclays: WTI To Average $52 In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Barclays expects the U.S. oil benchmark, WTI Crude, to average $52 per barrel in 2021, raising its outlook by $2 a barrel due to a weaker U.S. dollar and expected higher demand for winter fuels because of the cold snap in the northern hemisphere.

The bank also lifted its view on the average Brent Crude price for this year by $2 per barrel, expecting it at $55, Reuters reported on Monday. 

The new forecasts are roughly the levels at which both benchmarks traded early on Monday, with WTI Crude at just above $52, and Brent Crude at $55.50.  

Barclays is more bullish on oil prices in the second half of this year, while for the first half, it still sees downside risks such as expanding Chinese lockdowns to fight resurging COVID cases.

Nevertheless, “the COVID-19 shock, despite its acute effects on mobility demand, does not appear, at least for now, to have materially affected the oil supply-demand continuum,” Barclays said, as carried by Reuters.

Transportation demand for oil is set to normalize by the end of this year, thanks to vaccinations and freight demand with fiscal stimuli around the world, according to the bank.

The OPEC+ group is forecast to ease the cuts by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in total during the second quarter of the year, while the alliance is also expected to release another 1.5 million bpd of oil on the market in the second half of 2021, Barclays says.

Goldman Sachs is also bullish on oil this year, seeing oil prices supported by the upcoming massive economic stimulus package in the United States and the low probability of much Iranian oil returning to the global market.

Goldman Sachs has been bullish on oil since the end of last year, seeing Brent Crude averaging $65 in 2021.

Apart from a stronger economy in the United States this year, the U.S. investment bank expects that the issue with the Iranian nuclear deal will not be resolved soon.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rises On Inauguration Day As Markets Eye Big Stimulus Act
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher
Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com