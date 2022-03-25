Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 2 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 21 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 14 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

EU Intake Of Russian Gas Remains High Amid Lower Wind Output

Oil Prices Jump As European Countries Consider Banning Russian Crude

Oil Prices Jump As European Countries Consider Banning Russian Crude

Oil prices rallied early on…

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Oil prices could jump to…

The Wildest Week Oil Markets Have Ever Seen

The Wildest Week Oil Markets Have Ever Seen

In what is sure to…

Oil Rises As Videos Emerge Of Attack On Saudi Oil Facility

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 25, 2022, 10:56 AM CDT
Unconfirmed reports on Twitter suggest that Houthi rebels launching a barrage of missiles on Saudi Arabia Friday morning have hit a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah. 

This unconfirmed report was posted on Twitter at 10:54am EST Friday, with oil prices immediately responding upwards, though no official confirmation had come in from Saudi officials. 

By 11:30am EST, news reports were only indicating a missile strike at a Saudi electricity facility, which officials said had caused a small fire that was being contained. 

The National reported that six drone missiles were fired by the Houthis in the early hours of Friday, while three others were intercepted.  

“The hostile attempts deliberately target civilian infrastructure and energy installations, and the continuation of the Houthis’ hostilities threatens regional and international security,” the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said.

Houthi forces in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Saudi Gazette cited Arab coalition forces in Yemen as saying that they had intercepted “ten booby-trapped drones” fired towards Saudi Arabia. 

The Saudi Press Agency, the official news sources, did not confirm that Saudi Aramco facilities had been directly hit or severely damaged. 

The agency carried a statement of support from Bahrain, strongly condemning the “cowardly terrorist act targeting the lives of civilians, civilian objects and energy sources in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” 

As of the time of writing at 11:45am EST, oil prices were responding upwards, with Brent at $120.3 and WTI at $113.6.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

