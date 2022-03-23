Short Squeeze Sends Oil Prices Above $120

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.3 +5.04 +4.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 121.2 +5.67 +4.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.227 +0.040 +0.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.034 +0.170 +4.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.421 +0.090 +2.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 +0.76 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 109.2 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.421 +0.090 +2.70%

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.1 +1.24 +1.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 112.3 +0.71 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 110.2 -0.48 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 113 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 118.3 -0.23 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.4 -0.66 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 +0.76 +0.67%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.55 -0.54 -0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 95.17 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 111.4 -0.70 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 109.7 -0.70 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 107.6 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 104.7 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 104.7 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 106.8 -0.70 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 110.4 -0.70 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 105.0 -0.70 -0.66%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.0 -0.50 -0.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.0 +7.07 +6.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 105.7 -0.36 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 -0.25 -0.24%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Short Squeeze Sends Oil Prices Above $120

By ZeroHedge - Mar 23, 2022, 9:26 AM CDT
  • Damage at the CPC terminal in Kazakhstan may take up to 1 million bpd of crude oil off the market.
  • Trafigura's co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said that an increasingly tight balance of supply and demand will mean oil prices are going to keep going up.
  • Crude prices rose towards $120 on Wednesday morning as funds reversed course, and started buying contracts again.
Oil pushed higher ahead of high-level meetings that may result in fresh sanctions on Russia, and as a vital Black Sea terminal may be disrupted for weeks following storm damage.

Overnight, Reuters reported that Russian and Kazakhstan oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) from the Black Sea may (read: will, now that all commodities are weaponized) fall by up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 1% of global oil production, due to storm-damaged berths, a Russian official said on Tuesday.

Pavel Sorokin, a deputy energy minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm.

Sorokin said the maintenance could take up to two months, which could lead to exports falling by up to 1 million bpd.

There’s a number of reasons why U.S. demand is robust, even with prices above $100/bbl; Brent will likely hit $150/bbl this year, according to veteran trader Doug King.

Meanwhile, speaking at the FT Commodities global summit, Trafigura's co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said that increasingly tight balance of supply and demand will mean oil prices are going to keep going up, adding that oil prices are not only justified at this price, but they’re going to continue higher.

“I think you’ll see a huge backwardation and I do think you’ll see $150 this summer”

And in a stinging blow to the Fed's hopes that by crushing demand with an induced recession oil prices will tumble, Luckock said that all that counts at the moment is the supply side.

After WTI tumbled as low as $95 last week, and Brent trading below $100, as hedge funds puked, selling and shorting more than 1 billion barrels in the past month...

... today we are seeing the reversal, as funds squeeze and oil soars, with Brent last trading around $121, and WTI last seen just shy of $115.

Expect much more upside as the world realizes what Putin has known all along: the world can live without Russian oil...it just has to brace for energy hyperinflation.

By Zerohedge.com

