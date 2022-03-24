Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Betting Big On An Electric Future

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 112.3 -2.59 -2.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 32 mins 118.0 -3.56 -2.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 5.401 +0.169 +3.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins 4.153 +0.039 +0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 3.390 -0.049 -1.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 109.5 -2.64 -2.35%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.390 -0.049 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 115 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 105.0 +3.00 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 108.9 +3.17 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 18 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

Germany’s Utilities: Gas Supply Will Worsen

TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

Despite pledges from numerous international…

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Europe's diesel shortage is becoming…

Why Are Tesla, Volkswagen And Nio Scrambling For Graphite?

Why Are Tesla, Volkswagen And Nio Scrambling For Graphite?

The electric vehicle boom is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Betting Big On An Electric Future

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Koch Industries has invested heavily in organizations that question climate change and fight back against environmental regulation.
  • Considering the company’s political background, its recent substantial investment in electric vehicles and batteries is very significant.
  • While plenty of speculative bets on an electric future have been made over the past decade, support from such a pragmatic group bodes very well for the industry.
Join Our Community

Koch Industries has been investing substantial sums in electric vehicles and batteries, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. There is nothing special in this news, except Koch Industries is among the companies that were the slowest to respond to the changing energy tides.

Koch Industries, the Wall Street Journal’s Amrith Ramkumar notes in his report, has been funding organizations that question climate change and has been opposed to tighter environmental regulation. Now, it appears that the company’s once firm position on the matter of climate change and environmentalism is shifting.

At least 10 investments totaling $750 million is what Koch Industries has poured into the EV battery supply chain and EVs themselves, the report revealed, citing regulatory filings, news reports, and FactSet data.

“It’s stunning just how many different battery supply chain players they’ve taken a stake in,” one former Tesla manager told the WSJ’s Ramkumar.

The shift of the conglomerate that started as an oil refiner is telling. What it tells us is that even the most conservative businesses are joining the energy transition drive. With annual revenues of over $100 billion, Koch is one of the largest privately-owned companies in the United States. And it is investing close to a tenth of these revenues in EVs and EV batteries. The ownership of the company makes the move into batteries even more important. Public companies such as Exxon only started setting emission-reduction targets and making other plans to reduce their carbon footprint after pressure from shareholders. Koch does not face such pressure. And yet it is investing in batteries.

The reason for this is quite likely pragmatic. Demand for EVs is projected to increase massively as governments continue to incentivize EV ownership. According to U.S. automaking giants GM and Ford, people won’t be buying anything else but electric cars in ten years or so, which is why both are preparing for an all-electric future.

Related: TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

GM plans to go all-electric from 2035. Ford is a bit more guarded, but it also has big all-electric plans for its near future. GM sold 2.2 million vehicles last year. That was down 13 percent from 2020, but still quite a number. In the best-case scenario, it will be selling at least as many EVs in 10 years. 

Ford, meanwhile, is the second-largest electric vehicle seller in the United States, behind only Tesla. Even though sales numbers are modest—a little over 13,000 units in January, including hybrids—this should increase thanks to government support and EV promotional campaigns, not to mention higher gasoline prices.

What all this means is that a lot more EV batteries will need to be manufactured. And the supply of raw materials for batteries is quite tight, meaning prices are high, too. And they are going to climb much higher in the future, according to all forecasts. In every situation where demand is projected to outstrip supply as it is in the case of electric car batteries, there’s a lot of money to be made.

Koch Industries has a reputation for being pragmatic. It is currently being criticized for not upping and leaving Russia as so many other U.S. and European businesses have due to the war in Ukraine. Just like that decision is likely driven by pragmatism, it is likely this one is too.

Pragmatism is not really trendy these days. Loud moral stances are. Yet it is often the pragmatists who are the best weathervanes of future trends. If the pragmatic, climate skeptic Koch brothers are investing hundreds of millions in EV batteries, the chances of these batteries actually being needed are very high.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Is Preparing To Send Major LNG Shipments To Europe
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com