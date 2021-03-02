Oil Rally Stumbles On OPEC+ Uncertainty

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 59.98 -0.66 -1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.02 +0.32 +0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 59.75 -0.29 -0.48%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 64.24 -0.13 -0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.23 -1.66 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.005 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 61.42 -2.73 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 61.70 -2.85 -4.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.12 -1.71 -2.77%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 63.07 -1.03 -1.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 63.04 -1.58 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 63.29 -1.52 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.24 -0.13 -0.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.25 -0.96 -1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 49.64 -0.26 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 59.64 -0.86 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 61.04 -0.86 -1.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 58.39 -0.81 -1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 56.64 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 56.64 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 58.34 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 61.89 +1.89 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 56.64 +0.49 +0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.25 -1.00 -1.75%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 50.00 -1.00 -1.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.38 -1.90 -2.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.70 -2.06 -3.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.65 -2.06 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.65 -2.06 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.25 -1.00 -1.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.03 -0.86 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 mins Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 1 day Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 29 mins America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 18 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 12 hours Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 3 days Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm

Breaking News:

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?

Just a couple of months…

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil Following Texas Freeze

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil Following Texas Freeze

Analysts are rushing to readjust…

OPEC+ Decision To Raise Output Could Keep U.S. Gasoline Under $3

OPEC+ Decision To Raise Output Could Keep U.S. Gasoline Under $3

If OPEC+ decides this week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rally Stumbles On OPEC+ Uncertainty

By Irina Slav - Mar 02, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

A rally that pushed oil prices higher than they were immediately before the pandemic struck has faltered on uncertainty around OPEC+ and a stronger dollar.

Hedge fund oil buying reflected the changing fortunes of oil, turning from net buyers to net sellers in the six most popular oil and fuel contracts, Reuters' John Kemp reported in his latest weekly column. That put an end to 15 straight weeks of buying, Kemp noted.

Besides the obvious factors that affect oil prices, such as the upcoming OPEC+ meeting that could result in an agreement to boost production, which would dampen prices, there was one new factor: the potential for worsening U.S.-Saudi relations.

The Biden administration last week released a report that implicated the Saudi government in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which would be enough to sour bilateral relations, especially after the federal administration announced sanctions on a former senior Saudi intelligence officer said to be involved in the murder and the Kingdom's Rapid Intervention Force.

"Those involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi must be held accountable. With this action, Treasury is sanctioning Saudi Arabia's Rapid Intervention Force and a senior Saudi official who was directly involved in Jamal Khashoggi's murder," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Start Trading On OPC Markets Today

But more sanctions may be coming, and these may target none other than Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed, according to a Reuters report. The report cited a UN human rights investigator who said it was "extremely dangerous" on Washington's part to have named Mohammed as involved in the murder but without sanctioning him.

This is where the danger for oil prices lies, really. If the federal U.S. government decides to exit this "extremely dangerous" situation and sanction the Saudi Crown Prince, the Kingdom's knee-jerk reaction would be to threaten the U.S. with flooding oil markets. While we're in the world of speculation, Saudi Arabia may want to resist the knee-jerk reaction, but since there is little else it could do should U.S. sanctions reach its highest government levels, it will probably wield the oil weapon.

Of course, this may be precisely why Washington has not sanctioned Prince Mohammed yet and may not sanction him at all. Despite President Biden's green energy agenda, the oil and gas industry is a major contributor to GDP and an equally major employer: more oil and gas bankruptcies will hardly be welcomed news for Washington.

Related Video: Top 5 Uses of Petroleum

Out of the world of speculation and into reality, OPEC+ is meeting later this week to discuss production. The extended cartel's total production fell last month thanks to the deeper Saudi cuts, but these are over now, so output should begin climbing this month. The question is how high it would climb: the AFP reported earlier today internal tensions are running high in OPEC+ and might flare up at the meeting.

"The priorities are well known: Russia wants to return to normal production as quickly as possible while Saudi Arabia wants to benefit from high prices a little longer," the AFP quoted Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst at commodities research firm Seb as saying.

While the oil world awaits the Thursday meeting and its outcome, Congress passed President Biden's $1.9-trillion stimulus program and sent it to the Senate. While it has yet to receive final approval, Congress passing strengthened the U.S. dollar, which usually affects oil prices in a negative way. Fears are also mounting that fuel demand growth in China is slowing down. Still, on the tailwind side, we've got a growing chorus of economist voices expecting a quick rebound for the U.S. economy, which would boost oil demand, to apply counterpressure to all the factors pressuring oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Decision To Raise Output Could Keep U.S. Gasoline Under $3
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com