X

  Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe
  • 1 day Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 15 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 2 days Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 2 days Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  "Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again" By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Toyota's New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline

U.S. crude oil production has…

Can Venezuela Rebuild Its Crushed Downstream Sector?

Can Venezuela Rebuild Its Crushed Downstream Sector?

U.S. President Biden’s installation in…

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

Small oil producer New Zealand…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 27, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
U.S. crude oil production fell in December to an average 11.063 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest monthly report.

U.S. crude oil production fell an average of 58,000 barrels per day, the EIA said on Friday.

U.S. production from the most prolific PADD, PADD 3, stayed the same for the month of December at 7.611 million barrels per day. This includes production from Texas and federal offshore PADD 3 production, as well as New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.

The second most prolific crude oil PADD, PADD 2, fell from 1.828 million bpd in November to 1.782 million bpd in December. This includes producers such as North Dakota and Oklahoma.

But the production losses likely did not stop in December.

While December is the last full month for which there is actual data, the EIA estimates weekly crude oil production as well, and those estimates are below the 11.063 million bpd the United States saw in December.

For perspective on how sharp of a drop that is, average production in December 2019 was over 12.8 million barrels per day, according to EIA data.

For January, the EIA estimated that some weeks dipped as low as 10.9 million bpd. And the EIA’s most recent production estimates for week ending February 19 pegs total U.S. crude production at an average of just 9.7 million bpd.

This dramatic drop in crude oil production in the previous week is likely courtesy of the Texas Freeze, when refinery and crude oil production had to be curtailed due to freezing temperatures that cut power to millions of residents in the state.

The EIA estimates that U.S. crude production will not exceed the levels seen in 2020 until 2022.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

One Of The World's Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback
