Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.12 -0.13 -0.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.82 -0.20 -0.26%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.886 +0.012 +0.42%
Mars US 3 hours 72.35 +0.84 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
Urals 20 hours 75.31 +0.93 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.40 +0.61%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.886 +0.012 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 75.41 +1.43 +1.93%
Murban 20 hours 77.54 +1.64 +2.16%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 71.95 +1.05 +1.48%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.85 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.02 +0.95 +1.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Girassol 20 hours 77.70 +1.12 +1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.01 +0.98 +2.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.98 +1.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.66 +0.98 +1.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.51 +0.98 +1.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.76 +0.98 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.76 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.51 +0.98 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.75 +0.75 +1.14%
Giddings 20 hours 60.50 +0.75 +1.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -0.37 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 64.20 +0.74 +1.17%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 66.70 +0.74 +1.12%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.02 +0.98 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 16 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 8 hours Amazon stock tops $2000 for first time
  • 14 mins Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 11 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 10 hours US Consumer Spending Up A Solid 0.4 Percent in July
  • 10 hours EU Deeply Disagrees With U.S. On Trade Despite Detente
  • 4 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 43 mins When to fill my tanks?
  • 3 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 23 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 14 hours "Migrants" & Europe
  • 1 day NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 1 day French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress

Breaking News:

Partial Port Closure May Further Delay Venezuela’s Oil Cargoes

Alt Text

Russia’s Rosneft Expects $40 Oil In 2018

Oil price expectations in Russia…

Alt Text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

U.S. households are feeling the…

Alt Text

Three Wild Cards That Could Hurt The Oil Rally

In the past month, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 30, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil & Gas

Oil is on track for a second consecutive week of gains, after two months of losses. Oil prices have climbed 10 percent in the past two weeks, and the big question is whether or not the momentum can continue.

The reasons for the recent rebound are multiple. First, from the perspective of the physical market, there have been recent bullish data points that suggest the market is tightening. The latest EIA report revealed a surprisingly strong decline in crude oil inventories, gasoline inventories and also higher gasoline demand. Oil prices popped on the news.

Iran is also back on the front burner. The U.S.-China trade war and the Turkish lira crisis have sucked up a lot of oxygen this summer, but the countdown to the implementation of oil-related sanctions on Iran continues.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran’s oil exports are falling much faster than most analysts had predicted. While China and the European Union have vowed to continue to help Iran export its oil, it’s an uphill climb for Tehran to prevent supply losses. Banks are backing away from involvement in the trade of Iranian oil, and shippers are having trouble finding insurance for cargoes. European refiners, despite political support for Tehran in Brussels, have already moved to sharply cut purchases of Iranian crude.

The result is that Iran’s oil exports are set to plunge this month, after more modest losses in July. The WSJ says, citing data from SVB Energy International, that Iran’s oil exports could fall to 1.66 million barrels per day (mb/d) in August, a massive decline from 2.34 mb/d in July. The consultancy says that Iran’s oil exports could continue to fall precipitously over the coming months, falling as low as 0.8 mb/d in November. Related: Is This The World’s Most Beautiful Electric Car?

“The 1 million barrel sanction-related decline in exports expected by the market is thus an (overly) optimistic scenario. The problem is that the US will probably not grant any exemptions for Iranian imports this time, as it did when sanctions were in place between 2012 and 2016. Supply on the oil market remains tight, in other words,” Commerzbank said in a note.

The losses are staggering, and could catch the market by surprise. “I am not sure this drop is really got priced in,” Helima Croft, the chief commodities strategist at RBC, told the WSJ. “Many markets participants still seem to believe that the decline will be smaller because President Trump would not dare risk overt tightening the market.”

Another sign of tightness in the physical market comes from floating storage. A surplus that had built up over the summer in the Atlantic basin has now declined by half in recent weeks, according to data from Reuters. Data from Kayrros also backed up this trend, suggesting floating inventories in Asia re also in decline.

The re-emergence of a contango in the oil futures market this summer boosted the incentive to store oil at sea, while some traders had difficulty selling some cargoes. That surplus is now nearly eliminated. Related: Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Some analysts argue the loss of supply from Iran is driving the drawdown in floating storage. “The overall situation ... is that U.S. sanctions toward Iran are now increasingly kicking in, which will help to dry up the physical crude oil market and place it back into solid backwardation,” SEB head of commodities Bjarne Schieldrop said in a note this week. “This will shift the front end Brent crude oil price into the higher $70s range with a touch of $80s.”

The head of the International Energy Agency agrees. “Definitely there are some worries that oil markets can tighten toward the end of this year,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters on Wednesday.

In addition to the physical market, there are other reasons for the recent gain in crude prices, such as the weakening of the dollar. The U.S. dollar index is down about 2 percent since mid-August, hitting the pause button on what has been a nearly uninterrupted four-month period of gains. The fall back in the dollar has helped add a bit of upward momentum to crude oil, since oil is priced in dollars.

Finally, there are reasons for upside momentum related to the financial markets. Dan Russo of Chaikin Analytics said on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday from a technical standpoint, the “path of least resistance” is on the upside. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see [WTI] take out the recent highs around $74, trade up to $75 or so,” he said.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Rising Supply Will Keep Oil Prices Rangebound
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com