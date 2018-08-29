Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.65 +0.14 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.58 +0.12 +0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.871 +0.008 +0.28%
Mars US 3 hours 71.51 +0.98 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
Urals 20 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.22 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.871 +0.008 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.98 -0.78 -1.04%
Murban 20 hours 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.90 -0.23 -0.32%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.62 +1.01 +1.34%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.07 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Girassol 20 hours 76.58 +0.13 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.03 -1.34 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.03 -1.14 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.68 -0.34 -0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.53 -2.34 -4.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.13 -1.74 -3.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.13 -1.74 -3.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.78 -0.34 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.78 -2.34 -3.59%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.53 -0.34 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Giddings 20 hours 59.75 +1.00 +1.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.78 +0.26 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.46 +0.98 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.96 +0.98 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.04 -0.34 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 15 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 16 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 13 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 11 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 4 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 3 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 11 hours A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 9 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 5 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 10 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 11 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Can US sue OPEC?
  • 9 hours Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

China’s Sinopec Snubs Geopolitics, Looks To Diversify Crude Sourcing

Alt Text

Alaska’s Oil Renaissance

Alaska’s North Slope is on…

Alt Text

WTI Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 2015

West Texas Intermediate crude was…

Alt Text

Expectations Of NAFTA Breakthrough Send Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices inched higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil storage

Until a decade ago, the prices of natural gas in Europe were tightly linked to oil prices. Back then, gas delivery points and gas markets were highly segmented across Europe, natural gas competed with oil and oil-derived products for power generation, and most supplies of natural gas were indexed to oil prices.

This summer, however, European natural gas prices have not followed the typical oil price trends. Rather, they followed their own supply-demand and pricing logic, highlighting a fundamental change in Europe’s natural gas supply and market.

Today, the gas market is not about following the oil price movements, because gas sourced at one place and shipped in one way to a European hub or point of consumption has started to compete with gas sourced at another place delivered through another means to another hub. The gas market is no longer localized, and competition has increased with the growing number of interconnectors and pipelines from various gas-producing countries competing among themselves, and competing with liquefied natural gas (LNG), which also comes from a growing number of counties.

“There’s been a move toward a more globalized gas world, where gas could be moved around more readily, but the substitution link with oil has broken off, so oil and gas are not competing against each other,” Muqsit Ashraf, Managing Director and global lead for energy at Accenture Strategy, told Bloomberg. Related: Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

This summer, Brent Crude prices—currently at around $76 a barrel—have faltered a couple of times since briefly hitting $80 in May. On two occasions, in mid-July and in mid-August, Brent plunged to the low $70s as fears started to emerge about the health of the global economy and oil demand growth amid concerns over the ongoing trade wars. Hedge fund and other money managers have also been liquidating bullish positions, cutting their net long position in crude oil and refined petroleum products in 13 out of the past 18 weeks, according to estimates by Reuters market analyst John Kemp. Hedge funds currently hold the lowest volume of petroleum products in contracts with long positions in nearly a year.

On the other hand, natural gas prices in the UK surged to the highest for a summer season, with Europe’s natural gas market the most bullish in years, as higher-than-expected summer demand and a tighter market drive natural gas price futures to levels last seen during this past winter’s supply crunch.

The past winter season in Europe was one of the coldest this decade, sending gas demand soaring and the level of natural gas stored in tanks across Europe dropping to below average levels.

The cold spell in Europe at the end of February and early March led to record withdrawals in the first quarter of 2018, and storage levels dropped to 18 percent of capacity—well below the five-year range, the European Commission (EC) said in its Q1 Quarterly Report on European gas markets. By the end of the winter season, natural gas stock levels dropped below 10 percent of capacity in countries such as Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, where high gas demand from the UK contributed to strong withdrawals this winter, the report said. Related: IEA: Oil Market To Tighten Toward Year-End

In the spring and summer, demand in Europe stayed high. First, because gas storage levels were low, and second because some of Europe’s other traditional gas-supplying countries decreased supplies over issues or maintenance at facilities. In addition, utilities across Europe were seeking more gas-fired power generation because the prices of EU carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System surged to a 10-year high, so utilities prefer to use more gas-fired power generation at the expense of the more emission-intensive and polluting coal.

While Brent Crude prices have been rangebound in the around $75 a barrel territory, natural gas prices in Europe followed the gas supply and demand logic and rallied this summer. Analysts and traders see more room for rises in the months ahead as winter approaches.

With the development of gas hubs, gas trading, and LNG imports and trade over the past decade, the share of gas supply indexed to oil in Europe has dropped to below 30 percent now from some 80 percent in 2005, Accenture’s Ashraf told Bloomberg.

In Europe, competition between various sources of gas rises, Ashraf says, adding that “Gas is competing with gas: piped gas from Russia is competing against piped gas from North Africa, competing against LNG from Qatar, LNG from Nigeria, and soon LNG from the U.S.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Germany Lags Behind In Battery Race

Next Post

Mexico’s Dramatic Energy Reform
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com