Is This The World’s Most Beautiful Electric Car?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.06 +0.55 +0.79%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.77 +0.31 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.883 +0.020 +0.70%
Mars US 23 hours 71.51 +0.98 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.40 +0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.883 +0.020 +0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.98 -0.78 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.90 -0.23 -0.32%
Basra Light 2 days 76.62 +1.01 +1.34%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.07 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Girassol 2 days 76.58 +0.13 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.42 +0.82 +1.88%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.01 +0.98 +2.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.98 +1.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.66 +0.98 +1.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.51 +0.98 +1.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.76 +0.98 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.76 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.51 +0.98 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 59.75 +1.00 +1.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -0.37 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.46 +0.98 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.96 +0.98 +1.51%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.02 +0.98 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 16 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 4 hours Amazon stock tops $2000 for first time
  • 7 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 6 hours US Consumer Spending Up A Solid 0.4 Percent in July
  • 7 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 6 hours EU Deeply Disagrees With U.S. On Trade Despite Detente
  • 6 hours Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 19 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 11 hours "Migrants" & Europe
  • 9 hours When to fill my tanks?
  • 1 day French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 1 day WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 5 mins California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Prices Boost PetroChina’s Profit To Three-Year-High

Alt Text

Economic Crisis Looms In Iran As Sanctions Bite

The rapid fall of its…

Alt Text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

Fossil fuels have a well-earned…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Rig Count Slips

Amid a rise in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This The World’s Most Beautiful Electric Car?

By MINING.com - Aug 30, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Jaguar E-type

Jaguar Land Rover Classic has dropped a bombshell in the growing electric vehicles (EVs) sector by announcing the start of production for its ‘E-Type Zero’ car, said to be “the most beautiful” of its kind in the world.

Designed by Italian racing driver Enzo Ferrari, the body and style of this electric car was inspired by the E-Type series of the 1960s.

Customers who already own classic E-types will be able to pay to have their car converted to electric drive — the original engine and transmission will be preserved so that they can be put back in, if that's ever wanted — or customers can pay Jaguar to acquire an E-type for conversion.

Image courtesy of Jaguar.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar ‘E-Type Zero’ concept. Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic,” Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, said in the statement.

The announcement is nothing but good news to battery metals miners, which have seen demand for their mined commodities soar in the past year.

The scramble by automakers to secure supply of battery materials has spiked the price for lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths and even copper (there’s 300kg of copper in an electric bus and nine tonnes per windfarm megawatt).



The all-electric Jaguar E-Type is the same classic sports car from the 1960s with its long hood, curved roof and chrome bumpers, but with its engine and transmission removed and replaced by a battery pack and an electric motor. (Image: CSBA | Twitter.)

Recent studies show that automotive-related commodity costs jumped to six-year highs in 2017 — up 70 percent, or $884 per vehicle, since 2015. Related: Could Tesla Thrive, Or Even Survive, Without Elon Musk?

Should key battery metals prices continue to climb, it could bring more headaches to carmakers already selling EVs at a loss amid fierce competition, low volumes and disadvantages to internal combustion engines. An International Energy Agency (IEA) report pegs $125/KWh as the level at which EVs achieve parity with those equipped with internal combustion engines (ICEs), but it also warns that since battery costs remain a major component of the current price tag for EVs, financial incentives such as rebates, tax breaks or exemptions will be needed to support electric car deployment.

Not surprisingly, AlixPartners, a U.S. consulting firm, sees an eye-popping $255 billion pouring into research and development and capital expenditures to bring some 207 electric models to the market by 2022. A further $61 billion has been earmarked for autonomous-vehicle technologies according to the study.

BMW recently said raw materials needed for car batteries will grow 10-fold in seven years, adding it has been surprised by "just how quickly demand will accelerate". BMW plans to offer 25 electrified vehicles by 2025 and, like many of its peers, it prefers using nickel-magnesium-cobalt batteries (EVs pioneer Tesla's favoured battery technology that uses less cobalt).

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuela Claims It Aims To Boost Oil Production By 640,000 Bpd

Next Post

California Fights Trump’s Offshore Oil Drilling Plans
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com