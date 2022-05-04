Oil Rallies As EU Officially Proposes Embargo On Russian Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 106.1 +3.65 +3.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.5 +3.49 +3.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.358 +0.404 +5.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.146 +0.063 +1.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.613 +0.112 +3.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 101.0 -2.76 -2.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.613 +0.112 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 106.1 -1.81 -1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 155 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 108.6 -2.19 -1.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 105.1 -2.56 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 87.70 -2.81 -3.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 88.31 -2.76 -3.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 104.6 -2.76 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 102.8 -2.76 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 100.7 -2.76 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 99.96 -2.76 -2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 103.5 -2.76 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 98.16 -2.76 -2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 96.36 -2.28 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 92.75 -2.75 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 109.7 -2.76 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 hours Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 20 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

India Wants To Buy Russian Oil, At Below $70 A Barrel

Oil Price Outlook Remains Bullish As Europe Prepares Russian Embargo

Oil Price Outlook Remains Bullish As Europe Prepares Russian Embargo

Oil prices dipped slightly on…

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Crude oil prices are set…

Will We See Another Oil Price Breakout Soon?

Will We See Another Oil Price Breakout Soon?

Crude prices have stabilized somewhat…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rallies As EU Officially Proposes Embargo On Russian Imports

By Irina Slav - May 04, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT
  • Oil prices rose by more than 4% on Wednesday morning.
  • EU proposes full ban on Russian crude imports in sixth sanctions package.
  • Von der Leyen: “Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression,”.
Join Our Community

The European Commission on Wednesday officially proposed a full ban on Russian crude and oil product imports by the end of the year—a move that sent oil prices rallying by more than 4% in early trade. 

As part of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the EC is now proposing a complete ban on Russian oil imports, via any means, in a moveSix designed to come into force within the end of 2022, to give EU member states time to phase out purchases, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the European Parliament on Wednesday. 

“Let us be clear: it will not be easy. Some Member States are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” von der Leyen said. 

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets. This is why we will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” the Commission President added. 

“Thus, we maximise pressure on Russia, while at the same time minimising collateral damage to us and our partners around the globe,” she noted. 

The new sanctions package, the details of which were released today, also includes kicking Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks, out of SWIFT, as well as banning three big Russian state-owned broadcasters from EU airwaves, as “Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression,” von der Leyen said. 

In recent days, reports had said that the EU could be considering exemptions from an oil embargo for countries like Hungary and Slovakia, who are highly dependent on Russian oil and Hungary has even hinted at a veto on a Russian oil ban. 

The EU member states still have to endorse the Commission’s proposal from today, although it’s already become clear that Russian oil is now toxic for European buyers.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Price Outlook Remains Bullish As Europe Prepares Russian Embargo
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com