The Global Energy Shortage Could Be A Boon For Tidal Power

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 104.9 +0.24 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.4 +0.28 +0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.476 +0.232 +3.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.197 +0.180 +4.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.504 +0.062 +1.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.504 +0.062 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 3 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 153 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 3 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 90.59 -0.67 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 106.8 -0.67 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 105.1 -0.67 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 103.0 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 102.2 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 105.8 -0.67 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 100.4 -0.67 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 16 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"

Breaking News:

API Opposed To U.S. Bill Allowing Antitrust Lawsuits Against OPEC

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing

Interest and investment in tidal…

Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments

Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments

The UK and Canada are…

The World’s Most Expensive Power Project

The World’s Most Expensive Power Project

Most people think of Hinkley…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Tidal Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Energy Shortage Could Be A Boon For Tidal Power

By Felicity Bradstock - May 02, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • While tidal energy doesn’t get the same attention as solar, wind, and hydro, it is one of the most reliable forms of renewable energy.
  • The major problem with these projects is that they can take years to complete and can only be effective in certain locations. 
  • For countries like Canada and Wales, the global energy shortage has made pursuing tidal energy more attractive than ever.
Join Our Community

Governments looking to speed up the renewable energy revolution are beginning to discuss the long-overlooked potential of tidal power. In response to oil and gas shortages, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countries around the world have been looking at ways to boost supply, as well as attempting to secure long-term energy security. One potential opportunity that is rarely discussed is tidal energy, harnessing the power of the ocean to generate electricity.  In the U.K., several tidal projects are underway across various areas of the country. The $39 million Morlais project on an island off of Wales is being funded by the European Union. Turbines are set to be installed across 13 square miles, making the area one of the world’s biggest tidal stream energy locations. The project attracted such high levels of investment because it offers a more reliable alternative to solar and wind power thanks to the predictability of the tide.

As the U.K. rapidly moves away from coal, energy firms have been looking for renewable alternatives to fill the gap. Morlais will use kinetic energy from the tide to generate power for over 180,000 houses. However, this is small compared to some other proposals such as the plan for an $8.8 billion project aimed at powering around a million houses. 

Earlier this year, councilors backed a proposal for the construction of a 19-mile-long sea wall and the installation of several turbines to generate tidal power in Denbighshire, Wales. But now North Wales Tidal Energy will have to appeal to the U.K. government to get support for such a large-scale project. 

However, several tidal projects have been rejected by the government in recent years. Roger Falconer, emeritus professor of water and environmental engineering at Cardiff University explains “The problem with tidal lagoons and barrages is that you don’t get the power until they are virtually completed, and that can take years.” 

These types of projects simply weren’t attractive before. But now several political powers around the world are realizing the increasing importance of energy security, particularly in response to recent oil and gas shortages, which might mean new opportunities for long-overlooked energy sources such as tidal power. 

At present, “The UK is a global leader in tidal power, to the extent that almost 50% of the world’s installed tidal stream capacity is in UK waters,” stated a spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. This is because the west coast of the U.K. has one of the highest tidal ranges worldwide.

Meanwhile, in Canada, energy firms are suggesting that new tidal technologies could be significantly better than solar developments due to their efficiency and reliability. Montreal-based energy firm Idenergie is introducing a new type of tidal turbine that, it says, will not disrupt the marine life in the region and can provide continuous power throughout the day and night. The firm believes that one turbine can provide the same energy as 12 solar panels. In addition, the turbine can be transported easily in several parts and constructed on-site. Idenergie says it can provide up to 12kWh of power a day and connects to a battery grid. 

Related: Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings

On a bigger scale, Canada is preparing to launch a major tidal energy project in Nova Scotia, which will connect through a 1km undersea cable to the grid system. Sustainable Marine CEO Jason Hayman explains of the project, “These waters are a huge, untapped, completely renewable and predictable source of energy, which is driven by the moon as it orbits our planet. The unique geometry of the Bay of Fundy turns this gravitational force into vast tidal streams that flow at speeds of up to 10 knots. It’s taken many years of testing, development and demonstration to refine the technology and understand how best to capture and convert tidal energy. But the moment has now arrived. Sustainable Marine’s next-gen platform is grid-connected and set to energize.”

And for islands, tidal power has huge potential, with experts suggesting sites like the Faroe Islands, an archipelago off of Denmark, could get 40 percent of their power from tidal developments. Tidal energy firm Minesto recently announced plans for four sites, which could achieve a total capacity of 120 MW of tidal energy, around 350 GWh a year. 

CEO of Minesto Martin Edlund said, “as we’re in the forefront of creating a completely new industry, where we intend to add predictable tidal energy to the global energy mix, we’re thrilled to support the Faroe Islands in their explorative and ambitious journey towards a balanced energy system”. Although the tiny island requires much less energy than most countries, the project could demonstrate how other locations can harness the power of the ocean to deliver clean and reliable energy. 

Governments are often reluctant to consider tidal projects due to the lack of understanding of the energy source. Huge investments need to be made in research and site testing to fully understand the potential of tidal power. But as global powers realize the need for longer-term renewable alternatives to oil and gas, and become more willing to consider innovative energy sources, there is a huge potential for tidal power and several other much-overlooked sources. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com