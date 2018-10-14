Oil Prices Subdued, But For How Long?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.21 +0.87 +1.22%
Brent Crude 12 mins 81.67 +1.24 +1.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.207 +0.046 +1.46%
Mars US 2 days 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 3 days 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.207 +0.046 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 3 days 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 3 days 76.06 -0.62 -0.81%
Basra Light 3 days 78.84 -0.51 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 3 days 79.88 -0.84 -1.04%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Girassol 3 days 78.01 -0.70 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 24.22 +6.05 +33.30%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.22 -0.95 -1.48%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.07 -2.25 -3.07%
Sweet Crude 4 days 42.57 +1.40 +3.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 38.47 +3.30 +9.38%
Peace Sour 4 days 38.47 +3.30 +9.38%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 43.72 -1.95 -4.27%
Central Alberta 4 days 37.97 +2.80 +7.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 3 days 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 6 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 10 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 15 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 2 days China auto sales sink
  • 42 mins German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 1 day COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 16 hours How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 days Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 23 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 2 days China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 2 days WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 days UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 15 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 3 days World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 2 days Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 1 day China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

Alt Text

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Not everyone seems to think…

Alt Text

Oil Experts Divided As Iran Sanctions Loom

The world’s top oil trading…

Alt Text

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

Oil markets will continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Subdued, But For How Long?

By Irina Slav - Oct 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil field

Crude oil is about to end this week with the first weekly loss in a while under the combined weight of various bearish factors, but some analysts still believe we could witness Brent at US$100 a barrel before the year’s end. Others are more guarded in their predictions, but one thing is certain: the current price volatility in the oil markets is a rare occurrence.

All eyes are on Iran, but the brains behind these eyes don’t agree on the impact that U.S. sanctions will have on OPEC’s number-three producer. Everyone is hungry for tanker data to gain some insight into Iran’s export movements, and shipping data providers are rushing to provide it, with mixed results: impatience in reporting the data has already once led to a discrepancy of 700,000 bpd in Iranian oil exports for the first week of October. According to TankerTrackers, about 50 percent of Iranian tankers are currently concealing their route after they leave ports. That’s a lot of oil that’s missing from other, quicker reports.

As a result, some analysts expect the sanctions to take off half a million bpd from Iranian supply, and others are far more pessimistic, seeing a supply gap of up to 2 million bpd. As a consequence of this wide range of forecasts, many traders are probably feeling like the proverbial cat on a hot tin roof. A flurry of updates from investment banks and commodity traders is not helping, either.

Take the commodity giants, for instance. Earlier this week at the Oil & Money conference in London, the top executives of Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor, and Glencore predicted the price of oil next year at between $65 and $100 a barrel due to a combination of many other factors apart from the U.S. sanctions on Iran—highlighting the uncertainty in the oil market about where prices are heading. Related: Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

And then there are the banks: Goldman Sachs’ Jeffrey Currie said earlier this week he was skeptical about oil’s potential to rise to US$100. "It's definitely not our base case,” he told CNBC. “I'm not saying it cannot happen, but it would require a sustainable outage in Iranian exports going down to zero plus another disruption someplace like Venezuela."

Barclays is also skeptical. In a recent report, the bank said that US$70 was a more realistic price level for the near term for Brent than US$100. According to its analysts, OPEC has enough spare capacity to offset any potential shortage, and although the cartel and Russia have approached production growth with caution, they are pumping more. Besides, the macroeconomic situation globally has changed for the worse, Barclays said, which has negative implications for oil demand.

It’s easy to see why the market is so jittery just as it is easy to see who stands to benefit from the current price level: OPEC and to a lesser extent Russia, which is not too fond of very high oil prices. Iran is also a winner: it sells its crude at a solid discount, but even with the discount it is making more from a barrel when benchmarks are higher. Some observers even argue that Iran has embraced the Western narrative that it is losing oil buyers faster than previously believed so it can drive prices even higher.

Yet these same buyers are getting increasingly worried about these prices. India has started complaining again and it was only to be expected: the country imports most of its oil and it’s been suffering a rupee depreciation that’s aggravated matters. China is openly buying Iranian oil. Yet the IMF and OPEC are both bearish about oil demand: emerging economies are slowing down and this will eventually hit oil demand. When this happens—and it looks like it will happen sooner rather than later—oil prices will have nowhere to go but down. The prospect of US$100 a barrel for Brent is beginning to look more uncertain as the end of the year draws near.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What Will OPEC Do To Calm Stormy Oil Markets?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?
Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

 China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

 China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

 Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com