U.S. Drillers Add 11 Rigs Despite Oil Price Correction

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 71.51 +0.54 +0.76%
Brent Crude 47 mins 80.60 +0.34 +0.42%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Mars US 14 mins 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 17 hours 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 17 hours 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.68 -2.51 -3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 79.35 -2.49 -3.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 80.72 -2.13 -2.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Girassol 2 days 78.71 -3.38 -4.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.97 -2.20 -12.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.97 -2.20 -3.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.12 -2.20 -3.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 38.97 -2.20 -5.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 43.47 -2.20 -4.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 8 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 14 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 44 mins How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 4 hours China auto sales sink
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 4 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 22 hours VW's Showing Its True Color
  • 13 hours Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 9 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 2 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 32 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 14 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 14 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium

Breaking News:

China’s LPG Import Costs Rise On Trade War, Iran Sanctions

Alt Text

Should Energy Investors Be Worried By The Fed’s Latest Move?

A surge in interest rates…

Alt Text

Coal Use Rises As Renewables Fall In U.S. Electricity Generation

Though renewables for electricity generation…

Alt Text

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Oil prices rallied on Monday,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Drillers Add 11 Rigs Despite Oil Price Correction

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 12, 2018, 12:19 PM CDT rigs

Baker Hughes reported an 11-rig increase for oil and gas in the United States this week, bringing the total number of active oil and gas rigs to 1,063 according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 8 to reach 869 and the number of gas rigs increasing by 4 to reach 193. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1.

The oil and gas rig count is now 135 up from this time last year.

At 12:05pm. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was trading up 0.31 percent at $71.19—down more than $3 per barrel from last Friday. Brent Crude was trading down on the day by 0.22 percent at $80.08, down almost $5 per barrel from this time last week.

The lower prices were largely the result of inventory reports in the United States that showed stockpiles had grown considerably, along with OPEC’s monthly report that showed that for the most part, the cartel had managed to makeup for lost production in Iran and Venezuela.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs for the week gained 13 rigs this week after gaining 4 rigs last week, bringing its total oil and gas rig count to 195, which is 17 fewer rigs than this time last year, with an 8-rig increase for oil rigs, and a 5-rig increase for gas rigs.

On the bullish side of things, EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending October 5 were for an average of 11.20 million bpd—a brand new high.

By 1:09pm EDT, WTI was trading down 0.32% (-$0.23) at $70.74. Brent crude was trading down 1.18% (-$0.95) at $79.31 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China’s Oil Imports Jump To 4-Month High In September
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows
This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

 US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

 Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com