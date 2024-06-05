Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.44 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 78.41 +0.89 +1.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.83 +0.77 +0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.760 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.365 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%
Chart Mars US 215 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.365 +0.012 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.61 -4.13 -5.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.90 -4.11 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.48 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 919 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.95 -1.01 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.46 -1.11 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 372 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 60.05 -0.97 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 75.40 -0.97 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.65 -0.97 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.75 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 69.50 -0.97 -1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 76.45 -0.97 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 66.85 -0.97 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.48 -0.97 -1.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.88 -0.97 -1.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -1.00 -1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.00 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -3.26 -3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 8 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Revenue Surged 50% in May

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Brent crude was trading down…

Oil Prices Maintain Losing Streak on Inflation Confusion

Oil Prices Maintain Losing Streak on Inflation Confusion

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve…

What Does OPEC’s Strategy Shift Mean for the Oil Market?

What Does OPEC’s Strategy Shift Mean for the Oil Market?

OPEC+ changes course, announcing plans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

By Alex Kimani - Jun 05, 2024, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Standard Chartered: the price undershooting was the consequence of markets being dominated by a combination of extreme macroeconomic pessimism; speculative shorts and over-enthusiastic algorithmic trading.
  • Standard Chartered: OPEC+ decisions will ultimately prove positive for oil prices.
  • Brent crude declined almost $8 from last week's high.
Rigs

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to extend most of its oil output cuts well into 2025 amid tepid demand growth, rising U.S. production and high interest rates. OPEC+ is currently cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7% of global demand, including 3.66 million bpd of cuts previously set to expire at the end of 2024, and voluntary cuts by eight members of 2.2 million bpd, expiring at the end of June 2024. The announcement led to an oil price selloff, with front-month Brent falling to a four-month low below $77 per barrel (bbl), good for a hefty $8/bbl decline from last week’s high and over $15/bbl lower from April’s YTD high.

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the price undershooting was the consequence of markets being dominated by a combination of extreme macroeconomic pessimism; speculative shorts and over-enthusiastic algorithmic trading that crowded out more fundamentally-based traders. According to data from Bridgeton Research Group via Bloomberg, oil futures markets have now flipped to a net short position in Brent, compared with a net long position at the end of last week. Related: Oil Under Pressure As EIA Confirms Rising Crude, Fuel Inventories

StanChart says the oil price rout has been triggered by market expectations for a significant volume of OPEC+ oil returning to the global markets 2024; however, the analysts have argued that this explanation does not hold much water. According to StanChart, assuming market conditions are such that the increases can commence, the increase in Q4 relative to Q2 is likely to clock in at a relatively modest 360 kb/d, with the analysts saying that OPEC+ has room to increase production by 1 million b/d without upsetting market balance. Further, StanChart points out that the phase-out will be conditional depending on the state of global markets at the time with most general asset markets not expecting FOMC to follow all its current forward guidance to the letter regardless of future data and events. However, the reaction by oil markets seems to suggest that the forward guidance given by the eight OPEC+ countries concerned constitutes a determination to produce, regardless of whatever happens.

StanChart has pointed out a number of other bullish factors that the markets have overlooked:

  •  The 1.65mb/d of voluntary cuts agreed in April 2023 have been extended to the end of 2025.
  • The required production level for all OPEC+ countries across 2025 was reaffirmed. 
  • The agreement was finally reached in the long-running discussion with the UAE, resulting in a 300kb/d increase in the UAE’s required production level, spread out over nine months starting in January 2025.
  • Russia, Iraq and Kazakhstan have agreed to produce a compensation schedule for H1 overproduction by the end of June
  • The discussion of targets in light of third-party consultant assessments of capacity was postponed until late-2025 when it may be a basis for discussion of 2026 required production.
  • The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was given authority to request an OPEC+ ministerial meeting at any time or hold additional meetings should it choose to.

Overall, the analysts say that OPEC+ decisions will ultimately prove positive for oil prices. More importantly, the OPEC+ report has increased transparency with the likelihood of bearish tail-risk events materializing minimized. 

Meanwhile, StanChart has reported that there has been no change in the dominant dynamics of the European gas market, with inventories building slower than usual and the markets still proving highly sensitive to supply issues. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, EU gas inventories stood at 81.75 billion cubic meters (bcm) on 2 June, good for a 1.1 bcm Y/Y increase and 14.9 bcm above the five-year average. Inventory build over the past week was 1.9 bcm, considerably lower than the five-year average for the same period of 2.8 bcm and last year’s 2.4 bcm. The experts also note that the surplus above the five-year average has fallen on 45 of the past 48 days. 

The natural gas supply-side continues to be plagued with challenges. The latest supply disruption that triggered a rally was a fault in Norway’s Sleipner gas field. StanChart has predicted that whereas the outage is likely to be short-lived (current estimates are that repairs should be over by the coming weekend), prices are likely to remain elevated bolstered by slower-than-average inventory builds. Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas for January 2025 delivery reached a high of EUR 43.30 per megawatt hour (MWh) on 3 June while the front-month contract reached a five-month high of EUR 38.70/MWh on the same day before falling back to settle at EUR 36.014/MWh.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Under Pressure As EIA Confirms Rising Crude, Fuel Inventories

Next Post

Why OPEC+ Failed To Put $80 Floor Under Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com