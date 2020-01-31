Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.40 -0.74 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.44 -0.89 -1.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Urals 3 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Graph down Marine 2 days 58.06 -1.65 -2.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 59.77 -1.60 -2.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.35 -0.70 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 42.25 -1.25 -2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.25 -0.20 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 46.09 -1.19 -2.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
All Charts
Russian Oil Firm Could Sign Fuel-For-Diamonds Deal In This African Nation

Coronavirus Sends Panic Through Oil Markets

Oil prices continued to fall…

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Brent oil prices have failed…

OPEC+ Halts Slide In Oil Prices

After several days of losses,…

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 31, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Oil tanks

Crude oil prices slid a painful 15% in January—the biggest January slide since 1991—as the coronavirus claims the death of 213 souls and counting.

After a couple weeks of continued slippage, the price of the Brent and WTI benchmarks were trading down 0.98% and 0.73% on the day, respectively, at 9:51 am as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

While the WHO did not recommend any travel restrictions to China, the US State Department recommended no travel to China, and airlines have stopped flying to China, including Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, Lion Air, and Seoul Air. Other airlines had reduced their flight schedules to China, including American, Delta, United, Finnair, Cathay Pacific, and Jetstar Asia.

In addition to airline stoppages, the Philippines halted visas on arrival to Chinese nationals, Hong Kong has stopped trains from China, Singapore has closed its borders to Chinese guests, Russia has closed its border with China—for people at least, Italy has halted all air traffic to and from China, Kazakhstan has halted bus service and passenger trains to China, North Korea has closed its borders to all foreign tourists—and these are just some of the travel restrictions in place, indicating that the world is proceeding with an abundance of caution despite the WHO stance that travel and trade should continue as usual.

It is these travel restrictions that are, in part, denting fuel demand, and OPEC is standing up and taking notice, and is considering moving up its March meeting in order to discuss how to respond to the viral emergency.

 Brent was trading at $58.24 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange on Friday, and is down around 12% in January, according to Bloomberg.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Could Oil Prices Fall Below $50?
