Coronavirus: Is The Worst Still To Come For Oil?

Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 56.62 -0.71 -1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 52.06 -0.73 -1.38%
Graph down Opec Basket 20 hours 47.50 -11.30 -19.22%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 54.85 +0.45 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph up Marine 20 hours 58.77 +0.71 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 59.82 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 47.50 -11.30 -19.22%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 32.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 41.75 -0.50 -1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

Coronavirus: Is The Worst Still To Come For Oil?

By Jim Hyerczyk - Jan 31, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Aberdeen port

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday, however, momentum is clearly to the downside as traders continue to worry about the coronavirus’ impact on global demand. Both futures contracts are in a position to post their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Early in the session, the markets were boosted by comments from the World Health Organization (WHO) that seemed to calm tensions. On Thursday, the WHO declared the coronavirus a global emergency, but calmed the markets by opposing travel restrictions. It also said Chinese actions so far will “reverse the tide” of the spread and that it declared the emergency to help those countries with weak health systems.

Coronavirus Update

On Thursday, the WHO director-general said the greatest concern was the virus’ potential spread to countries with weaker healthcare systems, compounded by cases of person-to-person transfer of the virus outside China.

Meanwhile, economists have signaled the impact of the new virus could be worse than that of the Severe Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-2003, which took 800 lives and cost the global economy and estimated $33 billion.

The death toll from the virus crossed the 200-mark in China with confirmed cases of infection reported in at least 22 other countries and regions.

Major airlines across the globe are suspending direct flights to and from mainland China causing…

Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

