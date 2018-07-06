Oil Prices Drop On US-China Trade War, Saudi Production Boost

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.65 +0.71 +0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.10 -0.29 -0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.855 +0.018 +0.63%
Mars US 19 hours 70.64 -0.50 -0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.98 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.855 +0.018 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.28 -0.25 -0.34%
Murban 2 days 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.92 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 2 days 74.94 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.46 -0.10 -0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Girassol 2 days 77.32 +0.01 +0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.17 -0.06 -0.13%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.94 -1.20 -2.44%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.94 -1.20 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.14 -1.20 -1.59%
Sweet Crude 2 days 68.19 -1.20 -1.73%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 68.44 -1.20 -1.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.94 -1.20 -1.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 -1.25 -1.77%
Giddings 2 days 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.90 +0.36 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.89 -1.20 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.39 -1.20 -1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.45 -1.71 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will China Go Through with Oil Tariffs?
  • 14 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 20 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 6 hours Trade War Begins
  • 3 hours No Breakthrough In Nuclear Talks As Iran Demands More After U.S. Exit
  • 2 hours Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Is In North Korea To Discuss Denuclearization Agreement
  • 13 hours Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars
  • 4 hours Pruitt is out
  • 4 hours Congo Gorillas in Danger
  • 6 hours Finland Confirms Coal Exit Ahead of Schedule in 2029
  • 2 hours Oil will hit 60s again
  • 9 hours Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 12 hours Elon Musk's Boring Company To Build High-Speed Chicago Airport Link
  • 14 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 1 hour Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 5 hours How is Pruitt still around?
  • 4 hours Tesla Shareholders Finally Fed Up? Could it be true?
  • 12 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely

Breaking News:

South Korea Suspends Iranian Oil Imports

Alt Text

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecast On Expectations Of Supply Deficit

Oil analysts polled by Reuters…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Spike Despite Saudi Plan For Unprecedented Oil Export Surge

Saudi Arabia did what it…

Alt Text

Goldman Blames Canada For WTI Price Spike

A major outage in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Drop On US-China Trade War, Saudi Production Boost

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Saudis

Oil prices dropped early on Friday as fears of the escalating U.S.-Chinese trade war and increased production by Saudi Arabia and Russia outweighed concerns over supply disruptions from Venezuela to Libya to looming sanctions on Iran.

At 08:23 a.m. EDT today, WTI Crude was down 0.78 percent at $72.37, and Brent Crude traded down 1.23 percent at $76.44.

Beginning midnight Washington time on Friday, the U.S. imposed new tariffs on US$34 billion worth of annual imports from China, to which Beijing responded by saying that it was imposing tariffs on U.S. goods. In the trade spat with the United States, China has threatened to slap tariffs on imports of U.S. crude oil and oil products.

Such a move by Beijing—which appears more likely with this latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs—threatens to limit U.S. crude oil exports to China that have been gaining pace in recent months and eating into OPEC’s share in the market—a market that is setting the pace of global oil demand growth.

“The oil market is in the hands of global politics,” Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity research at Julius Baer, told Reuters on Friday.

“China’s reciprocation will in a first tranche include agricultural commodities and in a second tranche most likely oil products and crude oil.”

In another bearish development for oil prices, reports and surveys show that Saudi Arabia had begun to raise its production in June, even if it agreed to start boosting output starting in July. Related: As Diesel Dies, One Commodity Is Crashing

The Saudis have reported to OPEC that they had pumped 10.488 million bpd in June, up by 458,000 bpd from their self-reported figure for May, OPEC sources told Reuters. According to the monthly S&P Global Platts OPEC survey, Saudi Arabia pumped 10.39 million bpd last month, up from 10.01 million bpd in May and well above its 10.06 million bpd quota—the highest Saudi production level since December 2016, just before the production cut deal entered into force.

Still, analysts think that increased production may not be enough, and oil prices will be supported by the continuous plunge of Venezuela’s production and possibly the larger than initially expected Iranian loss of exports, now that the U.S. is eager to take as much Tehran oil out of the market as possible.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Accuses Trump Of Tweeting Up Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com