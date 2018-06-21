The U.S.-China Trade War Is Great News For OPEC

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.86 +0.32 +0.49%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.80 -1.53 -2.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.975 +0.003 +0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 67.24 -1.17 -1.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
Urals 19 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.78 +1.43 +2.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.975 +0.003 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.83 -1.45 -2.01%
Murban 19 hours 73.83 -1.45 -1.93%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.87 -1.31 -1.87%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.38 -1.10 -1.52%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.68 -1.25 -1.69%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Girassol 19 hours 72.41 -1.43 -1.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 39.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.21 -2.94 -7.14%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.91 +0.81 +1.28%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.86 +0.81 +1.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 +1.56 +2.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.71 +0.81 +1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.96 +2.06 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.71 +1.81 +3.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Giddings 19 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.58 +0.09 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.49 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.99 -0.68 -1.09%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.25 +2.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.98 +1.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 9 minutes Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 17 minutes Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 5 hours Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 10 hours Corruption On The Top: Netanyahu's Wife Charged With Misuse of Public Funds for Meals
  • 16 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 4 hours Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 16 hours OPEC Meeting Could End Without Decision - Irony Note Added from OPEC Children's Book
  • 16 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 21 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 21 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 12 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 9 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 1 min Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 14 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 15 hours "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 15 hours Sell out now or hold on?

Breaking News:

Third Oil Storage Tank Set Ablaze Amid Clashes At Libyan Port

Alt Text

Pullback In Oil Prices Provides An Opportunity

The pullback in oil prices…

Alt Text

OPEC Confident Global Oil Demand Will Stay Strong

The OPEC technical panel has…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale, OPEC To Discuss Market Balance In Vienna

3 major shale companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The U.S.-China Trade War Is Great News For OPEC

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 21, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT oil tanker

The renewed U.S.-Chinese trade tit-for-tat threatens to limit U.S. crude oil exports to China that have been gaining pace in recent months and eating into OPEC’s share in the market, a market that is setting the pace of global oil demand growth.

The heightened trade tension between the United States and China over the past week resulted in China threatening to slap a 25-percent import tariff on crude oil and refined oil product imports from the United States.

If this threat turns into reality, U.S. crude oil—which is currently in high demand in Asia due to the wide $9-a-barrel discount to the Brent Crude international benchmark—will become uncompetitive.

A potential tariff would also limit the revenues of U.S. oil exporters and force them to accept even steeper discounts to find new buyers of their oil to replace the sales in their second-largest single oil export market after Canada, analysts warn.

In case of reduced U.S. oil exports to China, the biggest winner of an oil trade war will be OPEC—the supplier that has seen its market share diminished by U.S. oil. The cartel would be the biggest beneficiary of possible Chinese tariffs on U.S. oil imports, as these could help it regain market share, OPEC sources and industry officials tell Reuters.

Yet, they warn that the benefit would be short-lived. In the long run, tariffs and trade wars threaten not only global trade but also economic growth and global oil demand growth.

“In the long term, this will have a negative effect on the global economy even if, in the short term, it might be positive for other non-U.S. producers,” Rainer Seele, chief executive at Austria’s oil company OMV, said in Vienna where OPEC officials and ministers and top oil industry executives attended a seminar this week. Related: U.S.-China Trade War Will Hurt Shale Drillers

Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of supermajor Total, also voiced his concern that trade wars are “not good news for the world economy.”

While trade wars may hurt global economy, therefore hurting global oil demand in the long run, in the short term, the winner will be OPEC.

“For sure, it is good news for Algerian crude,” an Algerian oil source told Reuters, adding that “new tariffs will support flow from others sources starting from the fourth quarter. It is also a period of robust demand in China.”

“While China could secure the crude from alternative sources, such as West Africa which has a similar quality to U.S. crude, the U.S. would find it hard to find an alternative market that is as big as China,” Suresh Sivanandam, senior manager, Asia refining, at Wood Mackenzie, said earlier this week, commenting on the impact of possible Chinese tariffs on U.S. oil imports.

According to WoodMac, U.S. crude oil exports to China averaged around 300,000 bpd in the first quarter this year, accounting for just over 20 percent of all U.S. crude oil exports.

“This shows that China is a significant outlet for U.S. crude exports and the early indications are that the exports would be much higher in Q2 2018 given the lower WTI-Brent differential which made the arbitrage to Asia look more attractive,” Sivanandam noted.

The consultancy forecasts that on a free trade basis, U.S. crude exports to China will increase two-fold by 2023 from the current levels. Related: The Permian Faces Shut Ins Due To Oil Pipeline Shortage

“Hence, the imposition of crude tariffs by China will impact the US-China trade and adds a significant downside risk to our base forecast for the medium term,” Sivanandam said.

OPEC and Russia will only be too happy to fill in for a possible U.S. import decline on the Chinese market. The two top crude oil suppliers to China are Russia and Saudi Arabia, with Russia beating the Saudis for the top spot in each of the past 13 months.

To be sure, Chinese tariffs on U.S. oil imports are not a certainty, and many analysts think that it’s just the latest scare tactic in the trade spat. The trade war could be “put on hold” again, but in case China slaps tariffs on U.S. oil, almost everyone will lose in the long run. In the short term, there could be one winner—OPEC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Core OPEC Ramps Up Production Ahead Of Meeting
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com