$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices

Putin: $100 Oil Is “Quite Possible”

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Dip As China Considers Market Intervention

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2021, 8:40 AM CDT
  • The key trigger of the price retreat early on Wednesday came from China, where the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said that the government was considering an intervention to reduce the price of coal
  • The possible Chinese intervention sent the key Chinese coal futures plunging early on Wednesday
  • A Chinese intervention to bring coal prices down could “reverse the fuel switch to oil,”
Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday after China said it was considering an intervention on the domestic coal market to reduce the record prices down to a “reasonable range.”

As of 7:56 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, before the weekly EIA inventory report, WTI Crude prices were down 1.11% at $82.04, and Brent Crude was trading down by 0.96% to $84.26.

Oil prices continued to fall from the multi-year highs reached early this past Monday, when WTI Crude hit the highest level since October 2014 at $83.73, and the international benchmark briefly jumped above $86 per barrel at $86.04, which was the highest price since October 2018. 

The key trigger of the price retreat early on Wednesday came from China, where the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said that the government was considering an intervention to reduce the price of coal whose recent “increase has completely deviated from the fundamentals of supply and demand.”

“The heating season is approaching and the price is still showing a further irrational upward trend,” Reuters quoted the commission as saying.

The possible Chinese intervention sent the key Chinese coal futures plunging early on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the most actively traded coal futures in China had hit a fresh record-high after the energy crisis worsened because of colder weather in recent days.

A Chinese intervention to bring coal prices down could “reverse the fuel switch to oil,” analysts at Commerzbank told Reuters.

Oil prices were also weighed down by profit-taking and a fourth straight week of U.S. crude oil inventory builds as estimated on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

The build last week was estimated at 3.294 million barrels, above analyst expectations of a 2.233-million-barrel build. Still, the API report was not entirely bearish for market sentiment because gasoline and distillate inventories, as well as crude stocks at the Cushing hub, were estimated to have dropped last week.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

The Battle For Oil Market Share Heats Up Within OPEC

Next Post

Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

