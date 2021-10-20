Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 84.25 +1.29 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 85.82 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.159 -0.011 -0.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.593 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.510 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.36 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.48 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 81.17 +1.01 +1.26%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.510 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.84 -0.95 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.32 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.94 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.46 +0.66 +0.79%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.13 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.36 +0.38 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.36 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.28 +0.34 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.48 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.45 +0.74 +1.11%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 67.74 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.44 +0.75 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.84 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 80.34 +0.75 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.29 +0.75 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.29 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 77.19 +0.75 +0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 80.79 +0.75 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.44 +0.75 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 77.82 +0.91 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 3 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 hour Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 409 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 5 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 5 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 5 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Baker Hughes Profit Disappoints Amid Cost Inflation, Supply Chain Woes

The Battle For Oil Market Share Heats Up Within OPEC

The Battle For Oil Market Share Heats Up Within OPEC

Middle Eastern producers have maintained…

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

With oil prices rallying in…

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Oil prices extended Friday’s rally…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices could hit $100 a barrel during the first half of 2022 amid low global commercial stocks, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael said on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

At the same time, the minister told reporters in Baghdad that the OPEC+ group was considering ways to balance the market as the alliance does not want oil to exceed certain “acceptable” levels.                                              

An “acceptable” long-term price range for oil prices would be between $75 and $85 per barrel, the Iraqi oil minister said, quoted by Reuters.

The OPEC+ group is “at the same time against further boosting global oil inventories, as they could lead to the collapse of oil markets,” said the minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia.

At the end of last month, Jabbar Ismaael said that OPEC+ was working to keep oil prices around $70 per barrel. The official said the ministry hoped that oil prices would remain above $65 per barrel.

Since the minister said that the group was looking to keep prices around $70, oil has gained $10 per barrel.

Prices have rallied since the end of September, on the back of rebounding global demand amid weaker supply response from producers, including OPEC+ and the U.S. shale patch. The global energy crisis and record-high natural gas and coal prices further stoke demand for oil products, pushing forecasts of oil demand in the winter months higher.

While the Iraqi oil minister doesn’t rule out $100 oil in the first or second quarter of 2022, he warned the market earlier this month that a three-digit oil price would not be sustainable for the OPEC+ coalition, which works for stable and predictable markets.

Yet, the Iraqi oil minister is not alone in his prediction that oil could reach $100 early next year.

Oil prices could hit $100 in case of a colder winter, some analysts and investment banks have said in recent weeks.  

Surging natural gas prices, a cold winter, and reopening of international airline travel could push oil prices to $100 per barrel, Bank of America said in early October. But $100 oil could also trigger the next global economic crisis due to the high inflationary pressure, the bank noted. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Dip As China Considers Market Intervention
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com