China Issues Huge Batch Of Crude Oil Import Quotas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.79 -0.86 -1.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.32 -0.72 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.43 -0.54 -0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 +0.044 +1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 60 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 4 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 763 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.05 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.80 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.05 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.90 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.90 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 60.65 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.40 -0.12 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.88 -2.46 -3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.73 -2.46 -3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India’s Imports of Russian Crude Oil Fall amid Tighter U.S. Sanctions

Why January Could Be a Good Month for Gold

Why January Could Be a Good Month for Gold

Since 1971, gold has had…

What’s In Store for Energy Markets in 2024?

What’s In Store for Energy Markets in 2024?

The energy landscape in 2024…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Issues Huge Batch Of Crude Oil Import Quotas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

China has allocated a massive batch of crude oil import quotas to refiners, raising the allowances from early last year by around 60% and allocating full-year quotas to some, according to consultancies and traders.

The early allocation of a large volume of import allowances would help refiners better plan their crude purchases in 2024, the experts told media on Tuesday.   

For 2024, China released a total of 179.01 million metric tons of crude import quotas, compared to a quota of 111.82 million tons issued in the first batch of quotas for 2023, traders and consultancies told Reuters.

A total of 41 refiners, mostly independent crude processing facilities, were allocated the quotas and some of those received full-year quotas, consultancies JLC and Longzhong and trade sources told Reuters. 

Together with a small batch for 2024 issued in December 2023, the total crude import quotas allocated to Chinese refiners are now equal to all the four batches of import quotas issued in 2023, according to Bloomberg’s estimates.

This is the first time that China has allocated a year’s worth of quotas in one batch, consultancy JLC told Bloomberg. The high volumes of import allowances are expected to give independent Chinese refiners better visibility on their plans to purchase crude oil throughout 2024.

“On the premise that total volume is under control, refiners can better arrange their raw materials purchases and production plans for the full year,” Bloomberg quoted analysts at JLC as saying. 

At the end of 2023, with nearly no crude oil import quotas left, China’s independent refiners stayed away from the spot crude market, which resulted in lower Chinese crude oil imports and lower prices for the Middle Eastern crude grades.

ADVERTISEMENT

With one large refinery, Yulong in Shandong, slated to start up this year, China may not be done with the allocation of crude oil import quotas for 2024, according to a note from OilChem cited by Bloomberg.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine's Strategic Gas Storage Capacity Eases Europe's Winter Worries

Next Post

Ukraine's Strategic Gas Storage Capacity Eases Europe's Winter Worries

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com