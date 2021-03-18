Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.32 -5.28 -8.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.49 -5.51 -8.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.484 -0.044 -1.74%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 64.85 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.919 -0.128 -6.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 -0.26 -0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.484 -0.044 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.76 +0.38 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.44 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.64 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.95 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 66.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.76 -0.58 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 -0.13 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.03 -0.17 -0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.43 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 63.63 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 65.03 -0.17 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 61.98 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 60.58 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.58 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.38 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.73 -0.17 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 60.88 -0.17 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 68.39 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 58.55 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 62.50 -0.20 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.50 -0.20 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.25 -0.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.99 -0.20 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 5 hours A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 15 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 5 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

Subdued Chinese Demand Weakens Asia’s Spot Oil Market

Oil Rally Continues As OPEC+ Leaves Production Levels Unchanged

Oil Rally Continues As OPEC+ Leaves Production Levels Unchanged

Oil prices extended Thursday’s 5-percent…

Is $3 Gasoline Coming?

Is $3 Gasoline Coming?

The biggest gasoline draw since…

Oil Rally Stumbles On OPEC+ Uncertainty

Oil Rally Stumbles On OPEC+ Uncertainty

A rally that pushed oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 18, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices plummeted by 4 percent on Thursday morning, as a rising U.S. dollar, rising U.S. crude inventories, and fresh setbacks in vaccination programs in Europe weighed on the market.

As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude prices were dropping by 4.20 percent at $61.89, and Brent Crude was plunging by 3.91 percent at $65.34.

Oil prices were down for a fifth consecutive trading day, as the recent rally began to unwind with a continued increase in U.S. commercial inventories, a stronger U.S. dollar, and renewed concerns about demand this quarter and early next quarter amid setbacks in vaccination rollouts in the biggest economies in Europe.

The higher dollar has weighed on the oil market this week as a stronger greenback makes crude oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Adding to the bearish sentiment, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday a crude oil inventory build of 2.4 million barrels for the week to March 12.

The EIA inventory report showed that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose above 500 million barrels for the first time this year, ING analysts commented.

On another bearish note for demand, more than a dozen countries in Europe are still suspending the AstraZeneca shot over concerns about blood clots, even though the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, “At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.”

One of the best performers in vaccinations in Europe so far, the UK, warned today of a “significant reduction in the weekly supply” of vaccines in England from April. According to the BBC, some supply of AstraZeneca vaccines – which the UK continues to use – could be delayed because of issues related to a manufacturer in India. More disruptions to vaccination schedules and slower vaccination rates could mean a slower return to some sort of normal consumer behavior and travel to other countries.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Extends Losses On Renewed Demand Concerns
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil

How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil
China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com