Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Plans Major Federal Tax Hike

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.32 -0.07 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 68.88 -0.34 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.495 +0.011 +0.44%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 65.84 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up Gasoline 23 mins 2.105 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.27 -0.21 -0.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.495 +0.011 +0.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 68.05 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 68.86 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 65.51 -0.72 -1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 68.82 -0.54 -0.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 67.24 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 67.93 -1.08 -1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 54.52 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 54.41 -0.51 -0.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 64.61 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 66.01 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 62.96 -0.91 -1.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 62.36 -0.86 -1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 67.71 -0.91 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 61.86 -0.56 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.97 +1.46 +2.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.34 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.00 -0.41 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 3 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 3 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 7 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 5 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 5 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

A Key Fracking Indicator Just Hit Record Lows

A Key Fracking Indicator Just Hit Record Lows

The Frac Spread Count, which…

Carbon Dioxide: A $550-Billion Opportunity

Carbon Dioxide: A $550-Billion Opportunity

Carbon dioxide is often seen…

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits

Speculators have been selling oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Plans Major Federal Tax Hike

By ZeroHedge - Mar 15, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite optimism from Chinese data overnight, forecasts for lower OPEC+ output, and a weaker dollar, oil prices are tumbling this morning with WTI back below $64.50...

Some have suggested the drop is due to investors also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden's 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

We do note that as prices tumble 'mysteriously', that WTI swap dealer shorts are at their highest since 2018...

And WTI's nearest timespread flipped into a bearish contango structure - signaling oversupply - after stockpiles in the U.S. grew in recent weeks.

The silver lining, if this trend reversal holds, is we may avoid $3.000 gas at the pump becoming the norm.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel
Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise
Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls

Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls
China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com