Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.02 -2.54 -4.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.92 -2.70 -4.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.534 -0.048 -1.86%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.773 -0.056 -3.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.910 -0.050 -2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.48 +1.33 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.48 +1.33 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.47 -4.29 -6.43%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 61.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.910 -0.050 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.19 +1.07 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.62 +0.87 +1.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 59.47 +0.20 +0.34%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 65.28 +0.30 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 62.61 +0.11 +0.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.47 -4.29 -6.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.51 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 60.56 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 61.96 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 58.91 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 58.31 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 63.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 57.81 +0.12 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.48 +1.33 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 63.15 -4.87 -7.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 55.50 +0.13 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 +1.50 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.81 +1.42 +2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 14 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 7 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 4 days Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor

Breaking News:

Russia Says LNG Production Capacity Could Jump Threefold By 2035

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

The somewhat surprising outcome of…

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil prices plummeted by 4…

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil prices jumped early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2021, 8:45 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices dipped by more than 4 percent early on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about immediate demand and speculators liquidating long positions.

As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude prices were trading below the $60 a barrel mark, at $59.02, down by 4.13 percent on the day. Brent Crude was falling by 4.18 percent at $61.92.

The nearest Brent Crude contract for May was trading at a discount to the next-month contract, the June contract, for the first time since January this year. The contango—the structure in which the front-month price is lower than prices in future months—points to an oversupply on the market. Only the nearest contract was in contango, but the weakness in the backwardation in recent days has exacerbated concerns over near-term oil demand.

Signs have emerged from the physical market that spot oil demand was not as strong as oil futures prices had suggested for more than a month. Those signs emerged days before oil prices crashed last Thursday for the biggest one-day loss since April 2020.

New or extended lockdowns in Europe, including in Italy, France, and Germany, prompted concerns about mobility and oil demand in the next few weeks, while the vaccination programs in many European countries are lagging behind the United States and the UK, for example, in terms of vaccination rates.

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is extending its lockdown through April 18, with a stricter lockdown for Easter to “break the exponential growth of the third wave,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said today.

Money managers have also started to pull money off crude long positions, further weighing on oil prices.

“Crude oil getting hit by a second wave of speculative long liquidation after the price recovery failed to take it above Dr. Fibo resistance at $65.25,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, commented on Twitter on Tuesday.

A stronger U.S. dollar further depressed oil prices today, while investors also flocked to haven asset classes such as U.S. Treasuries and shunned riskier assets such as the crude complex.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hess Sells Off Denmark Oil Assets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com