Oil Prices Drop On Third Wave Of Coronavirus Lockdowns

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins SellBuy 58.56 -2.62 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.77 -2.64 -4.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins SellBuy 2.570 +0.052 +2.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 54 mins SellBuy 1.748 -0.078 -4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 61.28 +3.42 +5.91%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.84 -1.98 -3.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.61 -1.96 -3.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.35 +1.59 +2.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.93 +3.24 +5.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.23 +1.71 +2.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.36 +1.82 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.98 +3.42 +7.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.18 +3.42 +6.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 61.58 +3.42 +5.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.53 +3.42 +6.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.93 +3.42 +6.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 63.28 +3.42 +5.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.43 +3.42 +6.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.16 -3.59 -5.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.13 +3.42 +6.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.57 +3.42 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 47 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 19 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 3 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 16 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Biggest Oil Lobby Throws Support Behind Carbon Pricing

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil prices plummeted by 4…

Oil Falls After Spiking Due To Missile Attack On Saudi Tank Farm

Oil Falls After Spiking Due To Missile Attack On Saudi Tank Farm

Oil prices fell on Monday,…

Oil Extends Losses On Renewed Demand Concerns

Oil Extends Losses On Renewed Demand Concerns

Oil prices fell for the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Drop On Third Wave Of Coronavirus Lockdowns

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 25, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The unfortunate tanker mishap in the Suez Canal that continues to block tanker traffic is being overshadowed by another wave of coronavirus-inspired lockdowns, sending oil prices once again downward.

Oil prices slipped roughly 4% on Thursday afternoon, with WTI crude trading down $2.80 per barrel at $58.88—down 4.58% on the day.

Brent crude was trading down $2.48 per barrel at $61.93—a slide of 3.85% on the day.

Weighing heavily on oil prices are the third wave of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe. Experts suggest that Poland is in the throes of its worst point in the pandemic, reporting a record number of cases. As a result of the increase in infections, Poland has just announced a strict two-week lockdown that will close nursery schools and salons and reduce church capacity.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland was “one step away from crossing the border beyond which we will not be able to properly heal our citizens.”

Additional lockdown measures in France went into effect on Saturday, and the government has threatened to implement tougher measures still.

Germany had imposed a strict five-day lockdown over the Easter holiday but has since rethought that strategy, which has angered its citizens.

The lockdowns will stifle oil demand in Europe, and the market is more concerned with this aspect than with the vessel that has lodged itself in the Suez Canal, creating a traffic jam that includes oil tankers, which is tightening short-term supplies.

Add to these two events OPEC’s meet that is coming up on April 1. Although it is expected that OPEC will hold oil its production steady for the most part considering the volatile nature that still exists in the market, the uncertain nature of the meeting has put traders on edge as they watch for signs that would give clues to OPEC’s strategy as the group tries to keep the market in balance and prices at optimum levels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results
Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage

Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com