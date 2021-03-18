Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.17 -5.43 -8.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.43 -5.57 -8.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.484 -0.044 -1.74%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 64.85 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.915 -0.132 -6.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 -0.26 -0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.484 -0.044 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.76 +0.38 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.44 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.64 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.95 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 66.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.76 -0.58 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 -0.13 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.03 -0.17 -0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.43 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 63.63 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 65.03 -0.17 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 61.98 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 60.58 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.58 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.38 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.73 -0.17 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 60.88 -0.17 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 68.39 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 58.55 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 62.50 -0.20 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.50 -0.20 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.25 -0.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.99 -0.20 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 5 hours A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 15 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 5 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

Subdued Chinese Demand Weakens Asia’s Spot Oil Market

How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil

How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil

The Biden administration is set…

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex has discovered a…

Will Air-Powered Vehicles Ever Become A Reality?

Will Air-Powered Vehicles Ever Become A Reality?

Vehicles fueled by compressed air…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 18, 2021, 3:25 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices began crashing on Thursday afternoon, falling nearly 9%.

WTI slid 8.68% to $58.99 per barrel by 4:04pm ET, while Brent had slipped 8.01% to $62.55 per barrel. It is the biggest drop in absolute terms since April 2020, when oil slipped into negative territory.

Analysts have been volleying predictions during the recent price rally, with bulls signaling there is more room to run, making proclamations of a coming supercycle. Others, more cautious in their outlooks, have warned for a couple of weeks that the optimism present in the oil markets were unjustified.

The recent rally was largely on the back of OPEC+ production cuts—or rather, the fact that they agreed to hold production steady in April, instead of ramping up production as the market had anticipated. The passing of the 3rd round of stimulus in the United States had also bolstered oil market sentiment.

But a rising dollar, increased crude inventories in the U.S., growing fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases and vaccine safety concerns in Europe have proven worthy adversaries.

Those concerns are linked directly to oil demand resurgence. And markets are viewing this demand picture as less favorable today, as shown by crude futures which show the market backwardation is waning.

WTI’s front-month contract is once again trading at a discount to the following month. 

Crude oil WTI April contract is now trading at $59.46 per barrel, while the May contract is trading at $59.57. WTI’s April contract is now down $5.14 on the day.

This is the fifth day in a row for oil price declines and the biggest drop in absolute terms since Apr 2020

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil

How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil
China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com