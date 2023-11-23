Oil Hedging Volumes 62% Below 2020 Levels

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.66 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.69 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.78 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.941 +0.044 +1.52%
Graph down Gasoline 42 mins 2.219 -0.014 -0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%
Chart Mars US 20 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 2.219 -0.014 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 82.31 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 82.92 -1.41 -1.67%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 81.08 +1.33 +1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 724 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 80.96 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 81.20 +1.25 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 177 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.77 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 79.92 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.17 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 68.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.97 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.52 -0.06 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wasting money down under
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Threat To Vital Oil Shipping Lane Escalates

A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

Oil and many other commodities…

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

A day after the Energy…

Oil Markets Wrongfooted By Change In Speculative Buying

Oil Markets Wrongfooted By Change In Speculative Buying

Oil markets have been experiencing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Hedging Volumes 62% Below 2020 Levels

By Alex Kimani - Nov 23, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • According to Standard Chartered, the U.S. oil hedge book volumes rose 15.5% q/q in the third quarter, but hedge volume remained 62% below 2020 levels.
  • Meanwhile, the natural gas hedge book fell 4.2% q/q to a seven-year low, with 32.9% of 2024 output currently hedged.
  • StanChart says its analysis shows that hedging liquidity is not likely to be adversely affected by the increasing speed of consolidations.
Join Our Community
Offshore

Oil and commodity producers as well as heavy consumers frequently employ a variety of hedging strategies to protect themselves against market fluctuations. Oil producers typically use a short hedge to lock in oil prices during times of falling crude prices, if they believe prices are likely to go even lower in the future. The reverse usually happens when oil prices are rising with producers hedging only lightly in order to benefit from higher prices.

Last year,  the vast majority of oil and gas producers ditched most of their hedges as both commodities soared to record highs amid the global energy crisis following Russia’s war in Ukraine. Oil markets have been far less generous in the current year, with oil prices having undergone a 40% correction from their June 2022 peak. But U.S. producers are not convinced there’s much downside to oil prices, if current hedging activity is any indication. 

According to Standard Chartered, the U.S. oil hedge book volumes rose 15.5% q/q in the third quarter, but hedge volume remained 62% below 2020 levels during the infamous oil price crash. StanChart has revealed that U.S. independent producers have hedged just 16.5% of 2024 output, with the average 2024 swap at $70.31 per barrel (bbl) in WTI terms while the average two-way collar has a floor of $64.94/bbl and a ceiling of $86.58/bbl. 

Meanwhile, the natural gas hedge book fell 4.2% q/q to a seven-year low, with 32.9% of 2024 output currently hedged with an average swap price of $3.42 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and an average two-way collar with a floor of $3.36/mmBtu and a ceiling of $5.19/mmBtu. 

Increased M&A Will Not Affect Hedging Liquidity

StanChart notes that the sharp decline in oil and gas hedged volumes in recent years has triggered fears that hedged volumes could fall even lower and take an even heavier toll on market liquidity. It’s a valid concern regarding the growing merger mania in the U.S. Shale Patch. 

In early October, the Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon Mobil Corp.(NYSE:XOM) is planning a takeover of fellow shale operator Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a giant $60B deal. Exxon held preliminary, informal talks with Pioneer earlier in the year about a possible acquisition and also discussed a potential tie-up with at least one other company as it seeks to expand its already formidable operations in the U.S. shale patch.  Related: China Cuts Back on Venezuela Oil Purchases After U.S. Sanctions Relief

A merger with Pioneer would be Exxon's largest M&A deal since its purchase of Mobil in 1999. Pioneer is the Permian Basin’s second-largest producer by oil production, and an entity formed by the company and Exxon would make Exxon the largest producer in the Permian with production potential of ~1.2 million boe/day, overtaking current leader Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

The deal came a few months after Exxon announced it had agreed in July to buy Denbury Resources (NYSE:DEN) for almost $5 billion in all-stock deal. Exxon closed the Denbury deal in early November.

A few weeks later, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share.

Meanwhile, WSJ has reported that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is fishing for potential deals in the shale patch, adding that smaller producers are increasingly signaling a willingness to be bought if the price is right. To wit, CrownRock, one of the Permian’s biggest private producers, has hired bankers to advise it on a potential deal with an asking price of $10 billion to $15 billion

Thankfully, StanChart says its analysis shows that hedging liquidity is not likely to be adversely affected by the increasing speed of consolidations.

Source: Standard Chartered Research

ADVERTISEMENT

In the figure above, StanChart shows hedging volumes held by companies that have joined the two US majors, or which have pending transactions, separately. StanChart notes that,

‘‘In the case of one grouping, hedge volumes became insignificant two years ago as a result of consolidation and also due to changes in hedging strategy. Volumes hedged by companies in the other grouping constituted 15% of the publicly listed hedge book in Q1-2023, a significant volume but more than fully offset by the increase in hedging by other companies over the past quarter.’’

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Middle East Enjoys Its Last Month of High Prices Before Cuts Kick In
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?
The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts
National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul
What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com