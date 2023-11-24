Oil Prices Stable in Anticipation of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.78 -0.32 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.88 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.20 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.831 -0.066 -2.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.037 +1.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 21 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.037 +1.67%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.31 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -1.41 -1.67%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.08 +1.33 +1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 724 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.96 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.20 +1.25 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 177 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.10 -0.67 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.25 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.50 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.00 -0.67 -0.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.70 -0.67 -1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 69.30 -0.67 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.85 -0.67 -1.05%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Breaking News:

UAE Enforces Stricter Rules on Russian Firms in Clamp Down on Sanctions Evasion

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

A day after the Energy…

Oil Hedging Volumes 62% Below 2020 Levels

Oil Hedging Volumes 62% Below 2020 Levels

Hedging activity among oil producers…

A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

Oil and many other commodities…

Oil Prices Stable in Anticipation of Key OPEC+ Meeting

By City A.M - Nov 24, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate showed slight changes as OPEC+ delayed its ministerial meeting to discuss production levels.
  • Market sentiment was influenced by expectations of supply cuts by OPEC+ and economic developments in China.
  • Rising U.S. oil inventories and strong non-OPEC production growth, including Petrobras' plans for increased output, added to the market dynamics.
OPEC

Brent crude futures were steady on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that could bring agreement on further supply cuts.

Brent crude futures were down eight cents, or 0.1 percent, at $81.34 a barrel by 0913 GMT, having settled 0.7 percent down in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 70 cents, or 0.91 percent, from Wednesday’s close to $76.40. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday owing to a U.S. public holiday.

Both contracts were on track to register for their first weekly gain in five weeks, supported by some hope that the Saudi-led OPEC+ producer group could reduce supply to balance the market into 2024.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, surprised the market with an announcement on Wednesday that it would postpone a ministerial meeting by four days to Nov. 30 after producers struggled to reach a consensus on production levels.

“The most likely outcome now appears to be an extension of existing cuts,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note.

The surprise delay had initially brought Brent futures down as much as 4 percent and WTI by as much as 5 percent in Wednesday’s intraday trading.

Trading remained subdued because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The near-term economic outlook in China, meanwhile, supported market sentiment.

Recent Chinese data and fresh aid to the indebted property sector can be “positive for the oil market’s near-term trend”, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Yet those gains could be capped by higher U.S. crude stockpiles and poor refining margins, leading to weaker demand from U.S. refineries, analysts said.

“Fundamentals developments have been bearish with rising U.S. oil inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

China’s longer-term outlook is lukewarm, however. Analysts say oil demand growth could weaken to about 4 percent in the first half of 2024 as the property sector crunch weighs on diesel use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-OPEC production growth is set to remain strong, with Brazilian state energy company Petrobras planning to invest $102 billion over the next five years to boost output to 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2028, up from 2.8 million boepd in 2024.

By CityAM

