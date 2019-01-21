Oil Flat As U.S. Drilling Slows Down

Oil prices were up early on Monday, steadying at a two-month high last seen in mid-November, as the plunging U.S. rig count last week signaled a slowdown in shale drilling amid the lower price of oil.

At 10:34 EST on Monday, WTI Crude was up 0.44 percent at $54.28, while Brent Crude was up 0.38 percent at $62.94.

On Friday, oil prices surged as Baker Hughes reported a drastic reduction to the number of active oil and gas in the United States in the week. The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs fell by 25 rigs, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs decreasing by 21 to reach 852 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 4 to reach 198. The oil and gas rig count is now 114 up from this time last year, 105 of which is in oil rigs.

The U.S. rig count last week was “the lowest level seen since May 2018,” said Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING.

“The price volatility seen over the latter part of last year certainly appears to have made producers hesitant to pick up drilling activity,” Patterson noted.

Optimism that the U.S. and China could resolve some differences in the ongoing trade talks also pushed oil prices higher on Friday. Related: What’s Behind Oil’s Slow Flash Crash?

On Monday, prices held in the morning near the eight-week high reached at the end of last week, although signs of a slowing Chinese economic growth capped gains. China’s data showed that its economy grew by 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest growth pace in almost three decades.

The easing of the U.S.-China trade tensions has allowed oil to refocus on supply fundamentals, which are constructive, Harry Tchilinguirian, Global Head of Commodity Markets Strategy at BNP Paribas, told Bloomberg on Monday. BNP Paribas sees Brent Crude rising to $65 and then aiming at $70 a barrel, Tchilinguirian said.

According to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg, as of last Friday, WTI Crude had gained 18 percent since the beginning of 2019, making this the best start to a year for the U.S. benchmark since 2001.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: