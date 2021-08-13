Oil Dips As Demand Concerns Grow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.47 -0.62 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 70.65 -0.66 -0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.888 -0.045 -1.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.078 -0.026 -1.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.263 -0.013 -0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.263 -0.013 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 4 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 5 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

ExxonMobil’s particularly impressive Q2 earnings…

Saudi Arabia’s Latest Oil Price Hike For Asia May Backfire

Saudi Arabia’s Latest Oil Price Hike For Asia May Backfire

Saudi Arabia raised its September…

Oil Prices And Energy Stocks Rebound

Oil Prices And Energy Stocks Rebound

Oil rebounded on Thursday morning,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Dips As Demand Concerns Grow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2021, 10:10 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day early on Friday, hit by weakening demand estimates and China closing a key terminal at the third-busiest port in the world.  

As of 8:49 a.m. EDT, the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude was down 0.41% at $68.79 and Brent Crude traded down 0.32% at $71.08.

Oil extended the losses from Thursday when prices were hit by a warning from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which said that new mobility restrictions in Asia to fight the Delta variant are set to slow global oil demand growth in the second half of 2021.

“Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use,” the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report published on Thursday.

On Friday, oil prices suffered from concerns about disruptions in global shipping and supply chains after China shut down a key terminal at its Ningbo-Zhoushan port, the third-busiest port in the world, after one port worker contracted COVID-19.

“The macro-economic outlook remains clouded by the current third Covid-19 wave which continues to spread across Asia and parts of the US, thereby creating a great deal of uncertainty with regard to the short-term demand for key growth and demand-dependent commodities from crude oil and gasoline to copper and iron ore,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank said in a commodity weekly commentary on Friday.

Two weeks into trading in August, crude oil stays one of the biggest losers among commodities. Only the prices of iron ore and silver have lost more than crude so far this month, Hansen said.

“Following several months where the main focus was on OPEC+ and its ability to support prices by keeping the market relatively tight, the focus has once again reverted to an uncertain demand outlook caused by the rapid spreading of the Delta coronavirus variant, particularly in key importer China,” he added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Week Lows
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com