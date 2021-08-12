Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.81 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.04 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.919 -0.014 -0.36%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.099 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.270 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.270 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 56.25 +1.26 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 68.25 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 69.65 +0.96 +1.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 65.55 +1.16 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 62.25 +0.71 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 62.25 +0.71 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 64.90 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 67.95 +1.16 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 63.25 +0.71 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.62 +1.10 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.14 +0.96 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 3 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 4 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

House Republicans Urge Biden To End Budget Restrictions To U.S. Oil Industry

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom boosted…

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural gas prices are rising…

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

The price of natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

By ZeroHedge - Aug 12, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

One week after we first observed the staggering surge in European natural gas prices, those same prices hit a new record high as a slow at first, then much faster tightening of Russian supply looks set to cause a storage crunch on the continent.

Russian gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs across Belarus and Poland to Mallnow, Germany...

... have continued to shrink since the start of the month, leaving Europe out of time to refill inventories ahead of the winter. As the chart below shows, the amount of gas entering Germany at the Mallnow compressor station has plunged by almost half, signaling Russia is flowing less through the Yamal-Europe in what may be a Kremlin shot across the European bow, and a reminder of who literally keeps the lights on during the winter.

And even though Gazprom earlier today said that it was continuing to fulfill its obligations for deliveries via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, and was using all available options to fulfill its obligations, clearly the facts speak otherwise.

Related: Biden Administration Takes Aim At ‘Soaring’ Gasoline Prices

So what is going on? Well, according to Reuters sources, one week ago Gazprom suffered a fire at its processing plant in Urengoy which curbed gas exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline; it also prompted the Russian natural gas giant to cancel gas condensate exports this month.

According to a Reuters report, the Aug. 5 fire at the gas condensate processing facility in the Yamal-Nenets region forced the firm to suspend condensate shipments to the Surgut gas condensate stabilization plant and lowered gas exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Of course, all of that could simply be a rationalization for what is a sharp decline in natural gas shipments to Europe, which has continued to push European nat gas futures higher, giving the continent a taste of just how expensive the coming winter could be if Russia actually were "forced" to limit natural gas exports.

Gazprom said earlier this week that it had restarted its Urengoy facility and resumed supplies of condensate, a type of light oil which is further processed into motor fuels, to the Surgut plant, but in smaller volumes. Gazprom typically supplies gas condensate to the domestic market but planned to export over 100,000 tonnes of condensate this month during scheduled maintenance at the Surgut plant.

“There will be no exports of condensate in August,” one of the Reuters sources said as the company declared force majeure on condensate exports in August.

Meanwhile, as shown in the chart above, gas flows via the Mallnow compressor station near the German-Polish border, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, halved after the accident to 250-gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) and were down further to 205 GWh/d on Aug 11, Bloomberg data shows.

And with supplies at a quarter of their normal levels, the Dutch TTF front-month wholesale gas price, a European benchmark, hit a record high of 45.78 euros per megawatt-hour on Wednesday, which traders said was partly caused by fears over supply and the reduction in Mallnow flows.

“Gazprom has now switched to withdrawals from storage in North West Europe trying at least partly to offset the drop. What is happening is very concerning for the market,” said Marina Tsygankova, gas analyst at Refinitiv.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gazprom Export, the company’s export arm, said it continued to fulfill its firm obligations on gas deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, using “available options and routes for gas deliveries." One can only imagine what would happen to European nat gas prices if Gazprom decided - for whatever reason - to stop fulfilling its gas delivery obligations...

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com