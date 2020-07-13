Oil Price Crash To Cost Middle East Producers $270 Billion In Revenue

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.67 -0.43 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 42.72 -0.52 -1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.731 -0.008 -0.46%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 40.90 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.46 +0.15 +0.35%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 42.85 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.46 +0.97 +2.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.46 +0.97 +2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.731 -0.008 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 5 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.46 +0.15 +0.35%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 32.55 +0.93 +2.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 39.55 +0.93 +2.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 40.95 +0.93 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 36.45 +0.93 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 36.05 +0.93 +2.65%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 36.05 +0.93 +2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 36.70 +0.93 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 38.05 +0.93 +2.51%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 36.05 +0.93 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.46 +0.97 +2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 36.50 -0.50 -1.35%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 30.25 -0.50 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.33 -1.26 -2.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.05 -0.45 -1.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.00 -0.45 -1.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.00 -0.45 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 36.50 -0.50 -1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.19 +0.93 +2.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 6 mins COVID is real now
  • 1 day Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 57 mins Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 5 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 10 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days In a Nutshell...
  • 12 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling

Breaking News:

Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

The U.S. oil rig count…

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

A former Shell executive and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Price Crash To Cost Middle East Producers $270 Billion In Revenue

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 13, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

The oil price plunge and the production cuts after the coronavirus pandemic will hit oil exporters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) hard, with the combined oil income for those countries expected to plummet by US$270 billion this year compared to 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest update on the region on Monday.   

The sharp decline in oil prices earlier this year adds further headwinds to the economies of the Middle Eastern oil producers, on top of shrinking economies due to the lockdowns to contain the pandemic, the IMF said. 

"The larger-than-expected production cuts implied by the OPEC+ agreements together with lower oil prices will have a negative impact on exports. These factors have led to a stronger-than-anticipated impact on activity in the first half of 2020, while the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast, in line with a weaker global recovery," the IMF said.

The economy in the MENA region's oil-exporting countries is now seen collapsing by 7.3 percent this year, a downward revision of 3.1 percentage points compared to the regional forecast from April. The economic growth for next year was revised down by 0.8 percentage points to 3.9 percent. These large downward revisions "reflect the 'double whammy' from oil price fluctuations (and supply cuts) and the pandemic-linked lockdowns," according to the fund.

The economies in the Gulf alone are set to experience a combined contraction of 7.6 percent this year because of the oil price crash, a senior IMF official forecast earlier this month.

This is a sharp downward revision from an earlier forecast by the international lender, which saw the Gulf economies—the six states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council—experiencing negative growth of 2.7 percent.

"The oil sector will shrink sharply by around 7.0 percent and it will be accompanied by a drop in the non-oil sector also," said Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia department of the International Monetary Fund said at a webinar this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Best And Worst Commodities In 2020

Next Post

The Mysterious Origins Of Lithium

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com