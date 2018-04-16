New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.31 -1.08 -1.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.48 -1.10 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 +0.016 +0.59%
Mars US 3 days 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.29 +0.56 +0.81%
Urals 4 days 68.68 +0.09 +0.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.40 +0.71 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 +0.016 +0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 68.73 +0.40 +0.59%
Murban 4 days 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.40 +1.16 +1.75%
Basra Light 4 days 69.83 +0.52 +0.75%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.90 +1.18 +1.65%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Girassol 4 days 71.88 +0.99 +1.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.29 +0.56 +0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.82 -0.69 -1.39%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.09 +1.07 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.49 +0.32 +0.47%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.49 +0.32 +0.48%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.59 +0.47 +0.78%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.94 +0.32 +0.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.94 +0.32 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.24 -0.23 -0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.24 +0.32 +0.49%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.34 +0.32 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 4 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.34 +0.32 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.84 +0.32 +0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.40 +0.32 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Diesel car owners in trouble in UK
  • 59 mins U.S. Bans American Companies From Selling To China's ZTE
  • 4 hours New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 2 hours What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria
  • 3 days "A Higher Loyalty" Book Of Former FBI Director James Comey is Already Shaking U.S.
  • 3 hours What Happens When We Hit Peak Bitcoin?
  • 2 hours Apple memo warning employees about leaking gets leaked
  • 2 mins VW To Introduce Autonomous Parking In 2020
  • 7 hours Wind Turbines - Growing Industry That Will Provide Stable Middle-Class Jobs
  • 5 hours Syria: The great distraction that will temporarily boost oil prices
  • 2 hours Sweet week for Crypto
  • 25 mins Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 3 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 8 hours How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 3 days Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!

Breaking News:

Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion

Alt Text

The Trump “Twitter Effect” On Oil Prices

Oil prices saw their sharpest…

Alt Text

Escalating Trade War Ups Pressure On Oil Prices

Oil prices fell early on…

Alt Text

Saudi Aramco Unexpectedly Raises Arab Light Oil Price To Asia

In a somewhat bullish and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further

By Irina Slav - Apr 16, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Oil rig

Crude oil prices started the week with a drop of about one percent as traders were still watching what happens in Syria next and despite the announcement that Washington will impose new sanctions on Russia for its support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at US$71.87, down by 0.98 percent from Friday’s close, and West Texas Intermediate was down 0.85 percent to US$66.82 a barrel, after on Sunday the US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Washington would announce the third round of sanctions against Russia today.

Speaking on “face the Nation” on CBS, Haley said “Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday if he hasn't already and they will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use. And so I think everyone is going to feel it at this point. I think everyone knows that we sent a strong message and our hope is that they listen to it.”

Perhaps market participants are waiting for the actual announcement before they decide whether it is time to panic or not, or perhaps the effect of any Syria-related news has lost its edge for oil prices after the strikes carried out by the U.S., the UK, and France over the weekend failed to spark what many worried would be World War Three. Related: U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Rallies

Meanwhile, GE’s Baker Hughes added its own headwind for oil benchmarks, saying U.S. drillers installed seven more of these in the week to April 13, bringing the total to 815. That’s 132 more than this time last year, suggesting U.S. oil production will continue to rise, perhaps even faster, as this was the second consecutive week with rig additions.

Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported that production had hit another record, at 10.53 million bpd in the week to April 6, up from 10.46 million bpd a week earlier.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s $80 Oil Target Could Backfire

Next Post

JP Morgan: Oil Prices Won't Go Higher Than $70
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on April 16 2018 said:
    US sanctions on Russia are becoming laughable by the minute. Moreover they have no bite. Soon the US may decide to impose sanctions on Russia’s Vodka producers in order to protect the Russian people from addiction.

    New sanctions on Russia will have no effect whatsoever on oil prices since they will not hamper Russia’s ability to continue to export its crude oil and refined products.

    Meanwhile, Russian crude oil exports are now priced and paid for in petro-yuans thus undermining the petrodollar. Moreover, the petro-yuan will help decrease significantly the effect of US sanctions as it provides a viable way for major oil exporters to circumvent the petrodollar system.

    Russia and China have stepped up their alliance to a level where the Russian ruble is an acceptable tender at many places in China.

    The global oil market has become indifferent to announcements by the EIA about increases in US oil production or rises in US rig numbers. Oil prices buoyed by a robust economy and fast-increasing global demand for oil will continue to rise despite these announcements.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands
Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

 Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com