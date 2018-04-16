JP Morgan: Oil Prices Won't Go Higher Than $70

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.31 -1.08 -1.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.48 -1.10 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 +0.016 +0.59%
Mars US 3 days 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.29 +0.56 +0.81%
Urals 4 days 68.68 +0.09 +0.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.40 +0.71 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 +0.016 +0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 68.73 +0.40 +0.59%
Murban 4 days 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.40 +1.16 +1.75%
Basra Light 4 days 69.83 +0.52 +0.75%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.90 +1.18 +1.65%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Girassol 4 days 71.88 +0.99 +1.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.29 +0.56 +0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.82 -0.69 -1.39%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.09 +1.07 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.49 +0.32 +0.47%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.49 +0.32 +0.48%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.59 +0.47 +0.78%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.94 +0.32 +0.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.94 +0.32 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.24 -0.23 -0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.24 +0.32 +0.49%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.34 +0.32 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 4 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.34 +0.32 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.84 +0.32 +0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.40 +0.32 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Diesel car owners in trouble in UK
  • 59 mins U.S. Bans American Companies From Selling To China's ZTE
  • 4 hours New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 2 hours What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria
  • 3 days "A Higher Loyalty" Book Of Former FBI Director James Comey is Already Shaking U.S.
  • 3 hours What Happens When We Hit Peak Bitcoin?
  • 2 hours Apple memo warning employees about leaking gets leaked
  • 2 mins VW To Introduce Autonomous Parking In 2020
  • 7 hours Wind Turbines - Growing Industry That Will Provide Stable Middle-Class Jobs
  • 5 hours Syria: The great distraction that will temporarily boost oil prices
  • 2 hours Sweet week for Crypto
  • 25 mins Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 3 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 8 hours How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 3 days Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!

Breaking News:

Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion

Alt Text

The Trump “Twitter Effect” On Oil Prices

Oil prices saw their sharpest…

Alt Text

Saudi Aramco Unexpectedly Raises Arab Light Oil Price To Asia

In a somewhat bullish and…

Alt Text

New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further

New sanctions on Russia combined…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

JP Morgan: Oil Prices Won't Go Higher Than $70

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Offshore rig

Oil prices at $70 may be the top of the range in the price of oil that we’re going to see over the next few years, David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas” on Monday.

“Yes, we’ve got those geopolitical issues, but I don’t know if sanctions would be that effective, it has to be a global effect,” Kelly said.

Based on the cuts in production and on growth in the U.S. shale industry, oil at $70 a barrel may be “as high as it gets”, according to the strategist.

“That’s a price that I don’t think is hurting U.S. consumers too much,” Kelly said, adding that $70 oil is a price that’s actually helping the stock market and U.S. energy companies.

At the beginning of this year, J.P. Morgan lifted its Brent oil price forecast to $70 a barrel for 2018. The global economy will continue to expand, which will stimulate growth in oil demand and healthy prices, J.P. Morgan said in January, expecting that 2018 would be a year of two halves for the oil market and oil prices. The first half of the year will be so strong that Brent could hit $78 a barrel in the first or the second quarter. Yet, in the second half of the year, drillers will increase their production in response to the higher prices, and this higher production may weigh on oil benchmarks, according to J.P. Morgan. Related: How Significant Is WTI’s Breakout?

Last week, oil prices hit three-and-a-half year highs as geopolitical concerns over a military strike in Syria and possible fallout across the Middle East trumped concerns over surging U.S. shale production and over a potential downside to global oil demand stemming from a possible trade war.

Early on Monday, oil prices dropped as fears started to subside about massive fallout from the Syria strikes. At 11:07 EDT, WTI Crude was down 1.16 percent at $66.61, while Brent Crude traded down 1.07 percent at $71.80.

Profit-taking after the U.S.-UK-France air strikes on Syrian targets on Saturday sent oil prices down on Monday.

While there hasn’t been escalation after the strikes, analysts continue to caution that the geopolitical risk continues to remain very high.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands
Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

 Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com