The World’s Most Profitable Oil Major

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Brent Crude 1 day 72.58 +0.56 +0.78%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Mars US 1 day 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
Urals 2 days 68.68 +0.09 +0.13%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 3 days 58.69 +1.49 +2.60%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.73 +0.40 +0.59%
Murban 2 days 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.40 +1.16 +1.75%
Basra Light 2 days 69.83 +0.52 +0.75%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.90 +1.18 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Girassol 2 days 71.88 +0.99 +1.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.02 +0.45 +0.87%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.17 +0.60 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.17 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 3 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.47 +0.10 +0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.92 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 3 days 58.02 -0.05 -0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.34 +0.32 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.84 +0.32 +0.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.25 +1.50 +2.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.08 +1.56 +2.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 1 day Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 1 day Death, Depravity and Trading: Should Anyone be Making a Killing on Venezuela's 'Hunger Bonds'?
  • 1 day "A Higher Loyalty" Book Of Former FBI Director James Comey is Already Shaking U.S.
  • 1 day Bitcoin Jumps $1,000 in 60 Minutes
  • 1 day How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 2 days Tesla Preparing Launch of Model Y
  • 1 day Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 2 days Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 days Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 2 days Reddit found 1,000 Russian troll accounts
  • 1 day Top coal lobbyist could quickly become EPA chief
  • 1 day The Worst Ways To Buy Cryptocurrency
  • 22 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days OPEC Sees Oil Markets Tighten Further Even As U.S. Shale Boost
  • 2 days NASA Tess Spacecraft To Prowl For Planets As Galactic Scout

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Also Seek ‘Small Refinery’ Biofuel Waivers

Alt Text

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain’s oil minister bin Khalifa…

Alt Text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

The Trans Mountain Expansion, the…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Falling inventories and strong demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Most Profitable Oil Major

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Saudi Oil

For decades, giant Aramco has been a financial enigma, but the curtains have now been pulled back thanks to some anonymous sources revealed to Bloomberg.

Analysts and traders have for decades tried their hand at figuring out the size of Aramco. From its oil reserves to profit, to breakevens per barrel—it has managed to keep the information away from an eager public.

But now, sources presumably close to the small Aramco in-crowd have revealed that H1 2017 net income came in at a whopping $33.8 billion for the oil giant. This figure exceeds that of even Apple, which took in $28.9 billion during that same timeframe.

While information was not forthcoming regarding Saudi Aramco’s oil reserves, sources did share that cash from operations (adjusted cash flow) for H1 2017 was $52.1 billion, with $14.7 billion capex, and $13 billion dividend—the latter a critical metric, and more than twice that of Exxon’s. But when it comes to comparison to other oil majors, even more disparate was Aramco’s net debt, which came in at just $1.3 billion compared to Exxon’s $37.9 billion and Shell’s $66.4 billion.

Aramco’s financials have been a hot topic as many eye the future—if ever—public listing of 5 percent of the company on a foreign exchange—a listing that could generate $100 billion if Aramco’s own valuation holds true. Aramco has insisted that its reserves support a $2 trillion valuation, despite many analyst opinions that have offered a more sober figure for the giant’s valuation of anywhere between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion.

Using “a rough measure of total oil, condensate and gas production” from Bloomberg, Aramco spent less than $4 per barrel to extract its hydrocarbons. The same rough estimate calculate Shell and Exxon’s spend per barrel at around $20, by comparison.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Cuts Another 200,000 Bpd In March
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70
Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

 Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com