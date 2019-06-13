Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.32 +1.18 +2.31%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.49 +1.52 +2.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.325 -0.061 -2.56%
Mars US 20 hours 56.14 -2.03 -3.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
Urals 3 days 58.70 +2.05 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.96 -1.87 -2.93%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.67 -2.37 -4.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.325 -0.061 -2.56%
Marine 2 days 59.82 -1.38 -2.25%
Murban 2 days 61.00 -1.57 -2.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.29 -1.82 -3.24%
Basra Light 2 days 60.95 -2.57 -4.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.34 -1.61 -2.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.96 -1.87 -2.93%
Girassol 2 days 61.97 -1.59 -2.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.64 +1.02 +2.95%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 39.19 -1.13 -2.80%
Canadian Condensate 111 days 47.89 -2.13 -4.26%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 51.59 -2.13 -3.97%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 45.39 -0.93 -2.01%
Peace Sour 21 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 47.89 -1.38 -2.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 51.39 -0.93 -1.78%
Central Alberta 21 hours 45.89 -1.13 -2.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.75 -2.00 -4.02%
Giddings 2 days 41.50 -2.00 -4.60%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.16 -0.84 -1.31%
West Texas Sour 2 days 45.09 -2.13 -4.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.04 -2.13 -4.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.75 -2.00 -4.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 -2.00 -4.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.27 -2.13 -3.26%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Alberta Government Goes After The Media For Oil Sands Misinformation

Alt Text

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil prices continued to slide…

Alt Text

Oil Just Had Its Worst Run Since 2008

Oil prices have entered bear…

Alt Text

Expect More Bearish News For Oil

A very bearish inventory report…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Trending Discussions

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 13, 2019, 8:54 AM CDT
Oil tanker attack

Oil prices surged early on Thursday after two oil tankers were reported to have been hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a month after a previous incident in Middle Eastern waters.

As of 09:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude was surging 3.17% at $52.76, while Brent Crude was soaring 3.42% at $62.02, as renewed tension in the Middle East has the market worried that oil supply along the world’s most important chokepoints in the region may be under threat.

The suspected attacks occurred one month after the UAE said in May that a total four vessels were attacked off its coast at the port of Fujairah, the world’s second-largest bunkering port.

In today’s incidents, a Marshall Island flagged tanker, the Front Altair, was attacked between the Emirates and Iran in the early morning local time, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said, adding “There were reportedly three detonations on board the ship. The crew have been rescued by a passing ship and no injuries are reported.”

The Front Altair ship is on fire, while a second tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, has reportedly also been attacked in the same area, the Norwegian authority said.

The below video shows aerial footage of one of the tankers: 

“Based on today’s incidents, even though the background for the attacks is not completely clear, the Norwegian Maritime Authority advices all ships to keep a safe distance from Iranian waters,” it added.

Iran said that it rescued the crew members on board the two tankers, the BBC reports, and quotes an Iranian official as saying that “Iran has no connection with the incident.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while Japanese Prime Minister was meeting with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “for extensive and friendly talks.”

“Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning,” Zarif said.

Meanwhile, a U.S. defense official told CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin that it was “highly likely Iran caused these attacks.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Have Canadian Oil Prices Hit The Sweet Spot?
