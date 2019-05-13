Oil Opens Higher After Saudi Arabia Reports Attacks On Oil Tankers

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.82 -0.84 -1.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.88 -0.74 -1.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 3 days 67.21 -0.09 -0.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
Urals 6 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.99 +0.61 +0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 69.91 +0.97 +1.41%
Murban 4 days 71.68 +1.06 +1.50%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.04 +0.96 +1.52%
Basra Light 4 days 71.63 +0.43 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.99 +1.42 +2.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Girassol 4 days 72.04 +1.10 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.69 -1.62 -3.58%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.36 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 80 days 58.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.76 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.86 -0.59 -0.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 54.91 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.86 -0.04 -0.06%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 2 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 hours England Sinking
  • 27 mins Newsweek: "US Special Forces School Publishes New Guide For Overthrowing Foreign Governments"
  • 2 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 14 mins France: The Case for Nuclear
  • 7 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 2 hours We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 1 hour Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 4 hours Only in Illinois
  • 15 hours How can Trump 'own' a trade war?
  • 16 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 16 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Dips To Below OPEC+ Quota

Alt Text

Exxon Presents Its Very Own Solution To Climate Change

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods has…

Alt Text

Oil Production Booms… But Funding Is Drying Up

North America’s energy-focused private equity…

Alt Text

The Race For An Oil Spill Solution

There is an ongoing effort…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Opens Higher After Saudi Arabia Reports Attacks On Oil Tankers

By Irina Slav - May 13, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanker

Saudi Arabia has said two of its oil tankers were attacked by saboteurs near the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reports, adding a statement by the UAE that a total four vessels were attacked off its coast at the port of Fujairah.

The AP quoted a Saudi statement as saying the damages sustained by the two tankers were “significant”.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE, however, said who was or is most likely to have been behind the attack. The UAE also did not provide any details about the attack saying only that there were no casualties and the port of Fujairah was operating as usual.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid- al-Falih said in a statement that one of the two vessels attacked at the Fujairah port was en route to Ras Lanuf where it was supposed to load crude oil for the United States.

However, TankerTrackers.com co-founder Samir Madani in a tweet said there were three Saudi tankers docked at Fujairah: one empty after returning from China, another one returning from the Saudi port of Yanbu loaded, and a small petrochemicals tanker.

The AP notes the reports of the attacks came on the heels of a warning issued by the United States to ships in the Persian Gulf regarding possible attacks by “Iran or its proxies” on vessels in the area. The warning came as a U.S. aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers are traveling to the Gulf in pre-emptive response to a possible Iranian move in the region after Tehran once again said it would close the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. tries to squeeze its oil exports further. Related: Chinese Oil Majors Backtrack On Pledge To Buy Iranian Oil

The Strait of Hormuz is a major oil chokepoint accounting for some 17 million barrels of crude daily. The strait is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, but is wide and deep enough to handle even the world’s largest tankers. Alternate routes for oil normally going through this strait are several pipelines, but capacity is limited. Most of the oil exports traveling through this strait are bound for Asian markets.

Iran has threatened to close it off more than once during the years but has never before acted on this threat. However, if the tension between Tehran, its Arab neighbors, and Washington continues to deepen this might change, effectively starting yet another war in the Middle East.

Later in the day, Iran condemned the attack on the vessels in the UAE and called for an investigation into the event, Reuters reported.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Hit $5.2 Trillion

Next Post

Oman’s Newest Approach To Boost Oil Production
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

 Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com